Cork projects to benefit through Clár funding windfall

The Banteer Community Sportsfield project has been allocated a grant of €50,000 for a range of ancillary public amenity facilities.

A range of community focussed initiatives across Cork have been given a welcome financial boost following the announcement of a major fund package under the latest round of Clár funding for rural projects.

Funded by the Department of Rural and community Development, the Clár programme is one element of ‘Our Rural Future’, a five-year Government blueprint launched in 2021 for post Covid recovery and development across rural Ireland.

Minister Heather Humphreys has announced a €7.4 million funding package for 175 projects nationwide under Clár Measure 1, which is specifically aimed at developing community facilities and amenities in pre-designated rural areas.

It will see grants of up to €50,000 allocated to sports clubs, schools and community groups for the development of a wide and diverse range of facilities including playgrounds, sensory gardens, playing pitches, public toilets and renovation of older buildings.

On total 10 projects in Cork will benefits to the tune of €472,400, receiving grants ranging from €38,700 to the maximum €50,000, with the north and mid-Cork area faring particularly well from the latest round to funding.

A list of the projects and what the funding will be used for can be seen in the attached panel.

The funding windfall has been warmly welcomed by local public representatives, including Cork North West Fine Gael TD Michael Creed, who said the ‘Our Rural Future’ was already having a big impact in rural communities across Cork.

“Fine Gael is working to create stronger safer communities and in Government we are prioritising programmes like the CLÁR Programme to achieve this,” said Deputy Creed.

Sentiments echoed by his party colleague, Cork county councillor John Paul O’Shea, who said who said the Clár programme further underscored the Government’s commitment to rural Ireland.

“Recent census results demonstrate that there are now more people living and working in rural Ireland than ever before, which is extremely positive,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“This his funding will help support the development of community facilities that will benefit people of all ages, making our rural communities even more attractive places to live, work and raise a family,” he added.

Cork Clár Funding Recipients:

Freemount Community Development Association – €50,000: Addition of 4 units plus play panel to playground. Also picnic benches and biodiversity area adjacent to the playground with wheelchair accessible units.

Banteer Community Sportsfield – €50,000: Banteer walks surface upgrade, lake aeration fountain, car parking area, biodiversity planting, recycled litter bins and seating, and bicycle shelter at Banteer Pondfield/Park.

Kanturk Community Astroturf CLG – €50,000: Fencing for community astro-turf facility.

Meelin Amenity Projects C.L.G. – €50,000: Astro -turf pitch.

Glengarriff Tourism and Development Association – €50,000: Installation of a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA).

Dunmanway Community Sports Hall CLG – €50,000: Re-roof half of the Community Sports Hall.

Ballingeary Public Toilets – €46,440: Renovations to the public toilets.

Liscarroll NS – €44,100: Hurling Wall for use by the whole community.

Schull and Mizen Head Tennis Club – €42,200: Upgrade to MUGA.

Millstreet Men’s Shed – €38,700: Essential Renovations to Millstreet Old Fire Station to facilitate group meetings.