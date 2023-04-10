Cork port welcomes first cruise liner of the year

The Ambience docks in Cobh, the first cruise liner to dock in Cork this year. Over a 100 luxury vessels are expected to dock in Cork this year.

The first cruise liner of this year’s tourist season has docked in Cobh in the port of Cork, prompting a welcome from local tourism representative groups.

The Ambience docked by the quay in Cobh with an estimated 1792 passengers on board.

The flagship of the Ambassador cruise holiday liner fleet, the luxury ship has sailed all over the world and welcomed thousands of passengers on board before its most recent upgrade in 2022.

Earlier this year, the Port of Cork Company (PoCC) announced its Cruise Liner Schedule for 2023 which expects approximately 100 vessels this year, an increase from 90 calls last year, highlighting a steady recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

The cruise industry is estimated to be worth €70 million to the national economy, with approximately €14 million contributed to local economics, such as Cork. PoCC’s cruise berth in Cobh is Ireland’s only dedicated cruise berth.

The Chief Commercial Officer of the Port of Cork Company, Conor Mowlds, said that the cruise sector played a ‘significant role’ in the growth and development of tourism and hospitality in Ireland and ‘particularly in Cork’.

"We were delighted to commence the 2023 cruise season with our first liner arriving in Cobh this Easter weekend, marking the beginning of a busy year for the port and for the local cruise liner, tourism and hospitality industries.”

According to Johanna Murphy, Cobh and Harbour Chamber of Commerce President, said the town was delighted to welcome cruise passengers and the crews back to Cobh and the local harbour community and described the impact on the local economy and atmosphere as ‘positive’.

“We look forward to all of the passengers and crew that will visit over the coming months,” she said.

The Ambience is scheduled to depart Cobh at 7pm on Monday and the next liner, the Silhouettte is expected to dock on Saturday, April 30.

The Port of Cork is the world’s second-largest natural harbour and a key international trade gateway. It is the key seaport in the south of Ireland and is one of the three Ports of National Significance (Tier 1) as designated by National Ports Policy.

The National Ports Policy mandates Tier 1 Ports to lead the response in meeting Ireland’s future port capacity requirements. In this capacity, the port is also central to the national economic growth given that national ports handle approximately 90% of all imported and exported tonnage in Ireland.

As a multi-model port it is only one of two ports in Ireland to service all six shipping modes - lift on/ lift off, roll-on/ roll-off, liquid bulk, dry bulk, break bulk and cruise.

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) is a commercial semi-state company responsible for the broad range of commercial running of Cork harbour as well as the navigation and berthage in the port.

In 2021, the Ports of Cork and Bantry reported a total consolidated traffic throughput of 10.6 million tonnes in line with 2020. The PoCC’s direct workforce is 150 staff, however, it supports thousands of jobs through indirect employment through warehouses, hauliers and shipping agents.