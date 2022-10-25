Cork photographer’s vast archive of negatives has positive impact for cancer charity

The crowd at Jackie Shine's shop - the stories that they could tell. PICT 10207 Photo: MacSuibhne

This young lad is off to a flyer in the running races at Kilmichael Sports in 1985. PICT 7911 Photo: MacSuibhne

How things used to work in the days before mobile phones - workers at the Macroom Telephone Exchange connected you to the world! PICT 10429 Photo: MacSuibhne

Seán Kelly takes part in the Nissan Classic cycle race as it makes its way through the Square in Macroom. PICT9762 Photo: MacSuibhne

Black and white photos which capture life in Macroom and the surrounding Lee Valley hinterland from the early to mid-1980s are now available to buy locally with a share of the cost of each print purchased going to the Irish Cancer Society’s Night Nursing service.

The images, all taken by Seán MacSuibhne during a period from 1983 to 2002, have already provided members of the public with a nostalgic trip down memory lane through their publication in batches for months on the ‘Macroom Yesterday’ Facebook group.

Other photos released to group members also appeared in the family’s ‘Muskerry through the MacSuibhne Lens’ photographic collection which was launched almost two years ago. The entire proceeds of sales of this book went to Macroom Tidy Towns.

The recently-shared collection on the nostalgic Facebook page includes pictures from sporting and social events, Scouts, Guides, Macra, Drama events and so much more from 1983 to 1986. The photos are numbered and are now available to order and print for €10 each through ‘The Bigger Picture’ in Macroom. €6 from each 8” x 10” print sold goes directly to the charity. The remainder covers costs incurred by the photo printing shop.

Sean and his family took photos for local papers, including The Corkman, from 1983 up to 2002. After that, Sean and his late wife, Máire, volunteered as photographer and editor with the Lee Valley Outlook for almost 18 years.

They only stood back when Máire fell ill in late 2019. The donations to the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing service are made in lieu of the support the family received in Maire’s final days in June, 2020.

Seán told The Corkman it was a pleasure to share the photos. “There was no point keeping the negatives in the attic, never to be seen again. It’s great to help raise funds for this charity.

"These photos have brought so much joy to so many people. “My son Micheál has scanned thousands of negatives and has been releasing them in batches on the Facebook page.

“About 3,000 have already been shared and there are another two or three thousand to come from this era,” Sean said.

Irish Cancer Society Head of Fundraising, Rosemary Simmons, said; “We’re so thankful to Seán and Micheál for their efforts in preserving and sharing these beautiful photos, both in memory of Máire and as a way of providing valuable support to our Night Nursing service.

“Our Night Nurses provide end-of-life care to cancer patients in the comfort of their own home, where they can stay in the company of their loved ones in their final days, and the service relies mostly on donations which are so important to continuing this crucial work.”

Micheal said: “There’s a reference number on each photograph on the Macroom Yesterday Group and all the scanned files are at The Bigger Picture.

"If someone wants a print it can be bought through their website or the shops.

“Just as Vinyl Music Records are making a comeback, printed photographs and indeed 35mm photography are also in vogue.

"In the negatives scanned from 83-86 there are many pictures which were never published or printed before. They are bringing great joy to people.”