Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Cork pharmacist says over counter cold/flu medicine is in very short supply

Worst I’ve seen in 20 years says Cormac Deasy as flu and covid surge leads to 737 patients in hospital with respiratory illness

Cold and flu tablets as well cough medicine are in short supply. Expand

Close

Cold and flu tablets as well cough medicine are in short supply.

Cold and flu tablets as well cough medicine are in short supply.

Cold and flu tablets as well cough medicine are in short supply.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

BASIC over the counter cold and flue medicnines such as paracetamol and cough mixtures are in very short supply if not entirely out of stock, a pharmacist with branches in Macroom, Baile Mhic Íre, Clonakilty and Killarney has told The Corkman.

According to Cormac Deasy, the situation is unlike any he has seen in his career as a pharmacist.

Privacy