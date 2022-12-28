Cork pharmacist says over counter cold/flu medicine is in very short supply

BASIC over the counter cold and flue medicnines such as paracetamol and cough mixtures are in very short supply if not entirely out of stock, a pharmacist with branches in Macroom, Baile Mhic Íre, Clonakilty and Killarney has told The Corkman.

According to Cormac Deasy, the situation is unlike any he has seen in his career as a pharmacist.

“There are more products out of stock than in stock at the wholesaler,” he said

“These are basic essential over the counter medicines.

“In 20 years I have never seen it this bad.

“Yes covid and flu season are partly to blame but we have had three years of Covid and supply chains for medicines have had plenty of time to adjust to increased demand and still this is happening.”

The warning comes at the same time as a surge in winter flu and Covid infections with 737 patients hospitalised with the virus, 35 of these in ICU, at present. This is leading to calls for people who are ill to stay away from hospital emergency departments unless they’re very sick.

According to Dr Diarmuid Quinlan, Medica Director of the ICGP and based in Glanmire, GPs are facing a workload and staffing crisis due to a number of factors.

The out of hours service, South Doc, which carried out nearly 250,000 consultations in 2022, is also under severe pressure. He said that the supply of antibiotics was not under threat.