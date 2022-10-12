Cork pet cemetery sought as county’s pets are being dumped on Kerry landfills

VETS contacted by The Corkman querying what happens to the remains of pets they euthanise were remaining tight-lipped this week.

The query followed a discussion at Cork County Council’s meeting on Monday in which it was suggested that the remains of many pets put to sleep by Cork vets are ending up on a landfill in Kerry.

Cllr Audrey Buckley made her claim as she proposed a feasibility study into the establishment of a pet cemetery in County Cork as she believes that modern housing and apartments don’t leave a lot of room for back yard burials.

According to Cllr Buckley, the current practice among vets is to send the remains of pets they put to sleep to a company in Kerry. That company offers an option of cremating the pets at a cost of €300 or more.

“Many people consider burying their pet in their back yard, but a back-yard burial isn’t always the safest and most reliable option,” said Cllr Buckley. “Those with smaller gardens or living in apartments can pay up to €350 to have their pet cremated.

“Others do not have the means to access a burial site in their garden, it costs about €100 to get your pet disposed of – you leave it at the vet, have it put to sleep and, basically, your pet would go on to a landfill.”

The Corkman approached the company which offers the cremation service but there was no one willing to speak with us.