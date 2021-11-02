Cork Person(s) of the Month 2021 winners

January

Colin R. Morehead.

Admiral of Royal Cork Yacht Club,

the oldest yacht club in the world.

February

Br Ben Cusack.

Pioneer in education and mentoring,

Sullivan’s Quay CBS.

March

Roos Demol and Breda Keane Shortt.

For their work with refugees and

direct provision.

April

Billy O’Callaghan.

Internationally acclaimed author.

May

Jerry and Billy Holland.

For their contributions to Cork, Munster

and Ireland Rugby.

June

John Creedon.

For promoting Ireland through TV series

and book.

July

Professor Linda Doyle.

The first woman provost in Trinity

College’s history.

August

Maurice Gubbins.

For his contribution to journalism

and community.

September

Pat Fitzpatrick.

Comedy writer and performer.

October

Jack O’Rourke.

For his contribution to the Irish music

scene and education.

November

Catherine and Eileen Walsh.

Internationally acclaimed actors.