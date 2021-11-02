Cork Person(s) of the Month 2021 winners

January
Colin R. Morehead.
Admiral of Royal Cork Yacht Club,
the oldest yacht club in the world.
February
Br Ben Cusack.
Pioneer in education and mentoring,
Sullivan’s Quay CBS.
March
Roos Demol and Breda Keane Shortt.
For their work with refugees and
direct provision.
April
Billy O’Callaghan.
Internationally acclaimed author.
May
Jerry and Billy Holland.
For their contributions to Cork, Munster
and Ireland Rugby.
June
John Creedon.
For promoting Ireland through TV series
and book.
July
Professor Linda Doyle.
The first woman provost in Trinity
College’s history.
August
Maurice Gubbins.
For his contribution to journalism
and community.
September
Pat Fitzpatrick.
Comedy writer and performer.
October
Jack O’Rourke.
For his contribution to the Irish music
scene and education.
November
Catherine and Eileen Walsh.
Internationally acclaimed actors.