Cork person is winner of New Year’s Eve Millionaire Lottery

Players of the National Lottery Millionaire Raffle have been urged to check their tickets as the winning ticket was sold in Cork. Photo Mac Innes Photography Expand

Players of the National Lottery Millionaire Raffle have been urged to check their tickets as the winning ticket was sold in Cork. Photo Mac Innes Photography

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of Millionaire Lottery draw on New Year’s Eve was ‘somewhere in Cork’.

The mystery winner has yet to come forward to claim the million Euro prize, it is understood.  The location of the winning store is yet to be confirmed. 

