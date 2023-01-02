Cork person is winner of New Year’s Eve Millionaire Lottery

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of Millionaire Lottery draw on New Year’s Eve was ‘somewhere in Cork’.
The mystery winner has yet to come forward to claim the million Euro prize, it is understood. The location of the winning store is yet to be confirmed.
The Co. Cork player scooped the top prize with Millionaire Raffle ticket number 219908.
Five other players after winning the other top tier prizes of €100,000 each in the New Year’s Eve draw.
Three of these tickets were sold in Dublin, one in Carlow and another in Kilkenny:
“We are appealing to all our players who had a ticket for last night’s New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw to check their tickets carefully,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.
“If you were one of the biggest winners of the night who won the €1 million and €100,000 prizes, sign the back of your ticket and contact the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for the prize to be paid."