Cork people encouraged to take up further education challenge

A range of courses including music, FAI soccer, culinary skills, horticulture and tourism are among those on offer for unemployed young people from throughout Cork who are seeking work or a place in higher education at Cork College of FET’s Bishopstown Campus, according to a new promotional video launched this week.

Anyone aged 18 to 35 years who is unemployed and seeking employment or to progress to higher education can take up a one year course at the campus and keep the social welfare they are currently receiving.

Based in community settings across all areas of Cork city and county, students can achieve their qualifications in less than one year while retaining the social welfare payment they are currently receiving.

The courses come at no cost to participants, and are designed to instill confidence, build personal development and encourage participation and learning.

With inclusivity in mind, the initiatives provide opportunities for learners who are unable to participate in other training for personal, social, and geographic reasons.

All programmes are delivered by professional tutors with experience in their chosen field who are accustomed to working with students on their individual journeys of educational, personal and professional development, skills which are crucial for the working world.

Cork Education and Training Board Chief Executive, Denis Leamy said the body’s Local Training Initiative would provide jobseekers with the professional and personal skillset to transition to better education and employment.

“We want to empower those who are unable to commit to other forms of training,” said Mr. Leamy.

"For example, our Good Shepherd initiative is aimed at women and girls from 16 years who may have chaotic lives and are unable to access mainstream education.

"Each of our initiatives are tailor-made to suit each individual participants’ needs.”

Courses are available at campuses on North Monastery Road , Farrenferis, Tramore Road, Carrigaline, Donnybrook, Blackrock, Midleton, Charleville, Youghal, Mallow, Macroom and Duhallow.

Further information is available on the on Cork College of FET website or, alternatively, on the its social media platforms.