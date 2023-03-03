Cork pedestrian loses life in fatal road accident near Midleton

Gardaí are appealing for information from anyone who might have seen the incident.

A male pedestrian in his 60s lost his life following a road traffic collision on the N25 in Midleton on Thursday.

Gardaí are investigating the collision, which occurred at approximately 9.15pm on the N25 near the junction of the Old Youghal Road. The man in his 60s received fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

The road remained closed on Friday morning following the incident and a technical examination was due to take place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

In particular, any drivers who were on the N25 between the Lakeview Roundabout and the junction at the Old Youghal Road between 9pm – 9.20pm and who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Midleton Garda Station on 024 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.