Cork one of 11 counties without dementia services

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is calling for an investment of €29.3m in urgent community and home supports for people living with dementia of all ages and their families in its Pre-Budget Submission 2022.

CORK is one of 11 counties countrywide which has no dementia day care service because these are either unable to reopen or have never been available, according to the pre Budget submission of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The ASI says an investment of €15m in next month’s Budget is needed so centres can reopen and it is calling on the Government to recognise the crisis and allocate this funding in Budget 2022.

The society has said that hundreds of people with dementia are unable to return to their day care service because there is not enough funding to make some centres compliant under Covid-19 restrictions.

ASI chief executive Pat McLoughlin said there were centres in nine counties that were no longer suitable due to adaptations required under Covid-19 restrictions, and there were two counties that have no day care service at all.

“Since coming into office, Minister Mary Butler has shown an understanding of the challenges faced and has engaged with these issues,” he said.

“However, there has been no capital investment in dementia day care by successive governments.

“Covid-19 has not so much created this crisis but exposed years of underinvestment that must now be addressed.

“There is no county in the country that meets the minimum recommended standards for dementia supports.”

Family carer Denise Monaghan, who looks after her father Seamus who has Alzheimer’s, said the impact of his day centre being closed was having a profound effect on both of their lives.

“The last 18 months have proved very challenging for my dad and for us as a family,” she said.

“During this whole pandemic period, my dad’s world has completely shrunk.

“He used to be the life and soul of his day centre, which he loved so much, and now he just wants to stay in the house all the time.”

Ms Monaghan said his deterioration over the past 18 months had been “so sharp”.

“He has lost his ability to converse and to reminisce because he has been without his connection with people,” she said.

“We as a family played by the rules in terms of cocooning and shielding him but now we’ve paid the price.

“The day centre was our security blanket: without it we were always going to be in freefall and now he’ll never go back. It just shows how much these centres mean to people. They really are the centre of our worlds and I wouldn’t like to see any other family go through this.”

In a report published by the ASI in t he summer, 81pc of carers said they were concerned about the decline in the person with dementia, while 54pc reported a decline in their mental health and 40pc a decline in their physical health.

The ASI provides 82pc of all dementia-specific day care services across the country.

Prior to the pandemic, it ran 47 day centres servicing approximately 1,100 people – with a waiting list of 400.

The counties, as well as Cork, that have no day care service or are unable to open theirs include Galway, Kildare, Dublin, Meath, Mayo, Westmeath and Wexford.