Cork Olympian Fintan McCarthy rows in to open new Mallow Lidl store

Lidl Mallow staff pictured at the opening of the company’s new West End store .

David Duffy, Lidl Mallow Store Manager with his children Aoife, Cillian and Daragh at the opening of the new store. Photos: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision.

European, World and Olympic gold medal rower Fintan McCarthy cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Lidl store in Mallow, with store manager David Duffy and Stephen Hegarty, Lidl sales operations manager.

RETAIL giant Lidl has further extended its footprint in North Cork following the opening of its new store in Mallow.

European, World and Olympic gold medal winning rower Fintan McCarthy was on hand to cut the ribbon officially opening the new store, situated in the heart of a major new development at the West End of the town.

Lidl has remained tight-lipped on the future of its former outlet on the Park Road, amid speculation locally that Danish home retailer JYSK may be set to open their third Cork store in the vacant building.

A company spokesperson had previously said the building would be redeveloped “creating an opportunity for another business.”

In a statement issued to The Corkman on Thursday Lidl confirmed they would be retaining ownership of the property.

“We are currently in negotiations with a potential tenant regarding the leasing of the property in the new year. We cannot comment who it is at this stage,” read the statement.

The Corkman contacted JYSK for a comment but had not received a reply prior to publication.

Lidl was granted planning permission for the new West End outlet in August of last year, five-years after a previous application to build a store on the Park Road was shot down by Cork County Council planners.

The new outlet which generated 100-jobs during the construction, has created six new jobs bringing the total workforce at the store to 28.

Set on a 1.4-hectare site with a 2,215sq metre gross floor area, the store boats glass fronted glazing, LED lighting and 100% green energy efficient system powered by a rooftop photovoltaic solar panel array.

Externally, it has 141 car and motorcycle spaces and EV charger points, with primary vehicle and pedestrian access via an existing entrance on the Park Road serving the Dairygold Co-Op superstore.

Additional pedestrian access is also provided via a new plaza area along the northern boundary of the site with the West End Road.

The site also contains an wild-flower garden, creating a mini-haven for pollinators like bees, butterflies and hover flies.

Under Lidl’s ‘A Better Tomorrow’ programme, which supports local community projects and charities and to mark the opening of the new store the company has donated €1,000 in store vouchers to Mallow Search and Rescue.

Lidl Mallow store manager David Duffy said staff have been working very hard over recent weeks behind the scenes to get the new outlet up and running.

“The new store offers a more spacious shopping experience with higher ceilings, wider aisles and an in-store bakery,” said Mr Duffy.

“We are all delighted to finally open the doors to the new store and look forward to welcoming shoppers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lidl has staked its claim as the first major nationwide employer to commit to paying the recommended living wage all its employees.

The company has said it will invest €7.5 million in committing to the latest hourly rate of €13.85, as recommended by the Living Wage Technical Group from March of next year.

Lidl said the second pay increase announced by the company this year recognised “the ongoing hard work and dedication of store and warehouse colleagues, particularly as the cost-of-living crisis continues.”

“The latest pledge to adopt the Living Wage for 2013 will directly benefit more than 4,200 Lidl colleagues across the country, with a full-time employee impacted by this increase earning approximately €1,500 more a year,” said a company spokesperson.