Cork off-licences scoop top awards in nationwide competition

If you fancy a tipple of hot toddy or a brimming wine glass full of the finest vintage, you may be in luck if you live in Cork as three of the country’s top off licences are located in the county.

The winners of the annual Edward Dillon and Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off-Licence of the Year Awards were named at a gala evening in Galway at the weekend and three out of four of the top prizes went to Cork stores.

SuperValu Bantry was named as the overall winner, SuperValu Glanmire won the Large Store of the Year Award and SuperValu Cobh emerged victorious in the Medium Store of the Year catergory.. They were chosen out of over 220 SuperValu stores in Ireland from which 26 finalists came through the judging process.

This year’s winners at the Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Award won an exclusive trip to Spain, visiting the Rioja Region and exploring the sights of Madrid.

Guests on the night enjoyed a cocktail reception tasting some of Edward Dillon’s best loved brands including Bombay Sapphire Gin, Bombay Citron Presse, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple. Hosted by RTE’s Shay Byrne with entertainment from top Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell, guests had an evening of laughter and delicious food paired with Santa Rita wines.

Seven other Cork SuperValu stores were finalists and were there on the night: SuperValu Patrick Street, SuperValu Kanturk, SuperValu Castletownbere, SuperValu Blackrock, SuperValu Ballincollig West End, SuperValu Fermoy

and Supervalu Ballincollig Main Street.

The finalist stores were judged by Michael Cunnningham and were marked on arange of criteria including overall appearance, innovation and customer service.

Speaking at the event Andy O’Hara, CEO of Edward Dillon said: “We’re delighted to be back with our first awards ceremony since 2019.

" As has always been the case, the standard of stores is second to none. It’s fantastic to see the passion from each store and the hard work their teams put in to achieve such excellence. We would like to thank and congratulate all the four winning stores, and also to each of the finalist stores”.