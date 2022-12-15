Cork now first for road fatalities

Flowers are left at the scene of where a woman was killed by a car in Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh, Co. Cork Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

FOLLOWING three fatalities since Friday on Cork’s roads, the county is now in the unenviable top spot for deaths on the roads for 2022 and already ahead of the total for the entirety of 2021.

The three deaths in Macroom, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and Millstreet on Friday and Tuesday brought Cork’s total for 2022 to 15, six ahead of the total for last year.

Before this week Limerick had been in the top position with 13 deaths. To date there have been 152 road traffic fatalities in 2022. This figure is up at least 10% on the total of 138 deaths for the entirety of 2021.

As of October 31, Cork drivers had racked up a total of 77,036 penalty point notices for the preceding three years.

The way this is presented on Road Safety Authority website, however, means that more people could have received penalty point notices in the period as the final figure also takes into account those whose penalty points may have expired (after three years).

Of the 77,036 penalty point notices which had been issued in the period. 58,080 were for speeding while 7,253 were issued for holding a mobile phone while driving.

A total of 1,406 penalty point notices were issued in the period for driving with due consideration while 1,128 received notices for failing to obey traffic lights. At least 750 penalty point notices were handed out in the period for failure to wear a seat belt.

The figure for 20,rr21 and even this year is well down on what the figures for roads used to be. In 1998 there were 458 deaths on the roads, The trend is for less deaths on the road, year on year.

Drivers account for a vast majority of the fatalities for 2021, 71 out of the 138 total. 25 passengers were included in the total while there were 33 pedestrians who lost their lives.

The age profile of last year’s road fatalities indicate that the most likely age groups to meet their death in road traffic incidents are those in the 36-55 age bracket.

A possible contributory factor to the high incidence of deaths on Cork roads is that the county has the largest network of roads in the State.

An analysis of the incidence of people suffering serious injuries indicates that this number is rising, up at 1342 in 2021 in comparison to 472 in 2011.