Cork North West’s Liadh Ní Riada slates continuing Boil Water notice for Macroom

CORK North West Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada has said that Irish Water/Uisce Éireann needed to ensure long term boil water notices stopped happening. Ms Ní Riada made reference to the notice to ‘boil water before consuming it’ in Macroom, which has been in place since November 13, because of ‘elevated turbidity’ in the water supply. This notice has impacted approximately 4,200 people in Macroom town, Coolcower, Masseytown, Codrum, Carrigadrohid, Macloneigh and surrounding areas. “The boil water notice in Macroom and surrounding areas has been going on for too long,” said the Sinn Féin representative. “Uisce Éireann have said they hope the ban will be lifted by the end of January, but the people of Macroom have been suffering for months without clean drinking water. “This is not good enough. The health of the people of Macroom should be no.1 priority and access to clean water supply is a basic right. “Uisce Éireann have said that there are plans to upgrade and modernise Macroom Water Treatment plant in the future, but this needs to be made a priority and the work needs to be done as soon as possible. “Boil Water Notices in Macroom have been happening too often the past few years,” she said, adding: “Uisce Éireann need to take responsibility and make the necessary investment to ensure that everyone has access to a clean water supply and ensure long term water notices become a thing of the past,” she added.