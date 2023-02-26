Cork North West loses second SF candidate as former Presidential hopeful and MEP steps down

To lose one election candidate might be considered unfortunate, to lose two could be described as careless. Sinn Féin’s hopes of electing a TD in Cork North West have been dealt a blow following the announcement over the weekend that Liadh Ní Riada, who had been selected to stand for the party, was stepping back from political life.

The former MEP and the SF candidate in the 2018 Presidental Election took to social media to announce her decision. “A chairde, As some of you you prob. know already I have decided to step down from politics. Not an easy decision but the right one for me.”

Ms. Ní Riada, who lives in the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village of Baile Mhúirne, is the Culture and Language Officer of Ionad Cultúrtha an Dochtúir Ó Loingsigh. She is also a party nominee to the board of the cross border language body, Foras na Gaeilge.

The daughter of composer Seán Ó Riada and journalist and community leader Ruth Ó Riada, Ms. Ní Riada was raised in the neighbouring village of Cúil Aodha and had a successful career as an independent TV and film director prior to her involvement in politics. Among her film credits were ‘An Gobán Saor’, a modern day telling of a folk tale, and ‘Nuachtán agus a phobal/A Newspaper and its Community’, a documentary about the Andersonstown News in republican west Belfast which was screened on TG4.

She made her political breakthrough in the 2014 European Parliament elections where she surprised many pundits by being the second candidate to be elected in Ireland South. During her time in the Parliament she went on a language strike, speaking only Irish in plenary sessions of the legislature.

This was in response to the refusal of the Irish Government to remove a derogation which meant that Irish wasn’t treated as a working language of the EU, despite the Government having sought and achieved this status in 2007. The derogation was removed in 2021 but the SF MEP had lost her seat to Mick Wallace in 2019.

Her decisision to step back from politics means she is the second woman selected by Sinn Féin to stand in the constituency since the 2020 election to withdraw from the candidacy. Previously Martha Lyons, also from Baile Mhúirne, had been the candidate and had stepped down to pursue her legal studies.

It leaves the party without a standard bearer in a General Election which is expected to take place in Autumn 2024 or early in 2025. Currently the constituency is represented by three Government party TDs, Michael Moynihan and Aindrias Moynihan of Fianna Fáil and Michael Creed of Fine Gael. In the 2020 election the closest non Government candidate to election was Becky Kealy of Aontú who polled more than 4,000 votes.

It could prove to be a tricky task for the party to find a replacement candidate in time for the next General Election.

Sinn Féin party leader Mary Lou McDonald thanked her former candidate on social media for her contribution. “Go raibh maith agat as do chuid oibre ar fad,” she tweeted as Gaeilge. “Best of everything for the future, you are a star, may you shine bright.”