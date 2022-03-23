Cork North Garda youth awards make a welcome return after two-year absence

Sgt John O’Leary, Inspector Miriam McGuire , Juvenile Liaison Officer (JLO) John Hurley, Sgt Eileen Kelly and Community Garda Joe Fitzgerald , who are all Mallow based, at the launch of the Cork North Garda Youth awards 2022 in association with Supermac’s at the Fermoy Youth Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

YOUNG people from across the Cork North Garda division are to be honoured for their outstanding contributions to their communities through a special awards scheme.

Nominations are being sought for the eighth Supermac’s sponsored Cork North Garda Youth Awards, which is making a welcome return after a two-year enforced absence due to the Covid pandemic.

Launching the 2022 scheme on Tuesday afternoon at the Fermoy Youth Centre, Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said the awards celebrate the enormous amount of great work done by young people on behalf of their communities that might otherwise go unheralded.

He pointed out that the past two-years had been a very challenging period for many young people.

“However, everywhere there is a challenge there is an opportunity – and young people are very quick to capitalise on opportunities. If you look at any town or parish across Cork there are many who have done just that, especially during the pandemic,” said Chief Supt Cadogan.

He said that communities can be a “very formidable” force when faced with a situation such as the pandemic and instrumental to that has been the many young people who went out of their way to help those most in need.

“I have seen at first hand where youth have ride in and done food deliveries, checked in on elderly and vulnerable neighbours collect medication and assisted in many other ways,” said Chief Supt Cadogan.

“There is a saying that ‘if you feed the youth, they grow’. They are our future, which is why it is so important that we recognise the good they do now. So, I would appeal to people to nominate those who they believe are deserving of recognition for their selfless efforts on behalf of others.”

Awards will be bestowed in four different categories including Individual and Group awards, a Special Achievement award for a person who has defied the odds to overcome a difficult situation and a Community Safety award recognising a crime prevention initiative that has contributed to making a community a safer place to live and work in.

Any member of the public, a group or a committee can nominate a young person between the ages of 13 and 21-years of age that resides in the Cork North Garda division, which is comprised of the Mallow, Fermoy and Middleton districts.

The deadline for submissions is noon on Wednesday, March. The winner will be notified by April 14 and will be invited to accept their award at a gala ceremony in the Charleville Park Hotel on Thursday, May 12.

The overall winner in each category will then go forward to represent the Cork North division at the National Garda Youth Awards

Nomination forms are available from local community Gardaí and juvenile liaison officers or from any Garda station within the division.

Completed forms must be returned to Garda Pat Hegarty, juvenile liaison officer at Cobh Garda station (087 060 1745) or by email to corknorthyouthawards@garda.ie.

Also speaking at the launch, Inspector Miriam McGuire urged people to get their thinking caps on and submit their nominations.

“There is no doubt but that the past two-years have been difficult for young people who have had to face lockdowns, restricted osculation, virtual classrooms and the many other challenges brought on by Covid,” said Insp McGuire.

“There is also no doubt but that a tremendous amount of good work has been done by young people to make their communities safer and better places to live and work in. We in An Garda Síochána want to recognise and reward this work through these awards,” she added.