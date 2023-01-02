Cork

Cork news review May 2022: Brand new apartments lie vacant amid rental crisis

The 20 apartments above the Dunnes Stores complex in Macroom have lain empty since the shop opened in 2005.
Páirc Uí Chaoimh was unavailable for Cork's Munster Championship clash with Kerry as it was in use for the Ed Sheeran series of concerts.

AMID a rental crisis across Cork and the country, county councillors in Macroom hit out at the refusal of Dunnes Stores to allow 20 modern apartments above its Macroom premises be let out to prospective renters.

The apartments are part of the town-centre complex at the Fair Green site in the Fitzgerald Square area. The complex was built in 2005 after the site was sold by the Neville family to the Dunnes Stores company.

