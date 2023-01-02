Cork news review May 2022: Brand new apartments lie vacant amid rental crisis

AMID a rental crisis across Cork and the country, county councillors in Macroom hit out at the refusal of Dunnes Stores to allow 20 modern apartments above its Macroom premises be let out to prospective renters.

The apartments are part of the town-centre complex at the Fair Green site in the Fitzgerald Square area. The complex was built in 2005 after the site was sold by the Neville family to the Dunnes Stores company.

Such is the demand for rental accommodation in Macroom that the town and its environs have been accorded the status of a rent-control zone.

In the week the article appeared in The Corkman, there were no residential properties to rent from the local auctioneer and estate agent Killian Lynch, while a search of the Daft.ie website yielded just one property for rent in the town and its environs.

While there is no legal obligation on Dunnes Stores to rent out the apartments built over the store in Macroom, the thinking locally was that the town-centre complex might not have got planning permission had it not included its accommodation element.

The ongoing non-availability of apartments at the complex comes at a time when the town is dealing with an influx of people seeking to live there as it readied itself for the bypass era, which opened on December 9 last.

In the view of Cllr Ted Lucey, Dunnes Stores has not been sufficiently responsive to requests from Cork County Council to engage with them on the issue of the apartments being made available to provide accommodation.

“Even having it as a condition of planning that they build apartments, it seems, doesn’t mean they have to make the apartments available,” he said. “It’s a shame that they’re empty, and I think they’re well fitted out.

“They just don’t want to co-operate with anyone, as far as I know.

“The bottom line is that I’d like to see someone living there the way things are going.”

He believed it would be ideal for Ukrainian refugees, for whom accommodation was (and is) being sought – and, when that war concludes, there would still be plenty of demand for such accommodation.

“Dunnes have a very good business there from the local people supporting them, and I think surely they can give something back – when they build something they should provide it to people.”

Cllr Martin Coughlan believed it entirely unsatisfactory that the apartments are not occupied given the current circumstances and needs. “There’s an accommodation crisis in the country, and it’s scurrilous to see them thrown there,” Cllr Coughlan feels.

He said the matter should be the focus of the likes of the County Council’s planning-enforcement section.

Efforts by this newspaper to contact Dunnes Stores to get a comment proved fruitless.

The 20 empty apartments weren’t the only element of the building for which planning permission was sought successfully but to no avail. In 2017, Dunnes Stores were granted planning permission to develop a restaurant on the first floor of the building. This has yet to transpire.

At the time, the thinking locally was that what might move matters on would be a then-proposed vacant buildings/property tax; that new tax comes into force in 2023, and we await developments.

Meanwhile, the rental crisis continued throughout the year. All year this paper, and others, reported on the completely inadequate supply of new rental properties across Cork.

Other news stories from Cork during May 2022

Hospital’s future secured

THE start of May brought confirmation that the HSE was to provide rehabilitation services in the new extension at Mallow General

Hospital (MGH) which “absolutely secures” – according to Deputy Sean Sherlock – the future of the North Cork facility.

A senior HSE spokesperson confirmed the 48-bed extension at the MGH will be completed by the end of the year and will incorporate a “shell and core” space for a future rehabilitation unit.

Expanding education

May also saw the formal opening of Macroom’s new Sulán Further Education and Training Centre, which now provides greater opportunities for those seeking educational advancement in the town and surrounding community.

The opening marked over six decades of delivering education services to members of the Macroom community and greater region since they were first established by St Vincent De Paul with the assistance of the then County Cork Vocational Education Committee (now CETB).

Cork senior sides to get priority at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

CORK’S premier GAA ground, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, was no longer to be used for major concerts at times when they might clash with Championship participation by Cork’s senior hurlers or footballers.

This was the undertaking given by Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan at a meeting of the Cork County Board, held days after Cork were well beaten by Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn in the Munster semi-final, a game which would have been held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh were it not for the two Ed Sheeran concerts at the venue.

Mallow Leaps ahead

THE long-awaited introduction of the Leap Card fare structure for commuters travelling between Mallow and Cork City was heralded as a game changer by TD Seán Sherlock.

The introduction of the new fare structure in May, which brought the route in line with other commuter routes across the country, finally came following an almost-six-year campaign with the National Transport Authority (NTA) spearheaded by the Mallow-based deputy.

Injury unit curtailed

THE Local Injury Unit at Mallow General Hospital had to close

its doors early on several occasions due to the sheer volume of

patients attending it and a lack of staff to meet that demand.

At a council meeting, Cllr John Paul O’Shea (FG) claimed that the unit, which is supposed to be open from 8am to 8pm, had closed early on certain days – on one occasion shutting its doors at 3pm. The HSE was subsequently urged to speed up the process of appointing an additional advanced nurse practitioner at the facility.

‘Shocking’ assault

A MAN who grabbed a Fermoy teenager by her underwear as she sat with friends during her lunch break from school was guilty of “a shocking violation” of the young girl’s person, said a judge

as she sentenced the man to six months in jail for the assault, which occurred in February.

HSE targets festivals

THE Indiependence Music and Arts Festival in Mitchelstown was one of three summer festivals to be used as testing grounds for a new HSE campaign aimed at highlighting the risks associated

with drug use. The HSE had expressed concern about what one health expert said was the emergence of “some very worrying trends” in drug use right across Europe.