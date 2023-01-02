Cork news review May 2022: Brand new apartments lie vacant amid rental crisis

AMID a rental crisis across Cork and the country, county councillors in Macroom hit out at the refusal of Dunnes Stores to allow 20 modern apartments above its Macroom premises be let out to prospective renters.
The apartments are part of the town-centre complex at the Fair Green site in the Fitzgerald Square area. The complex was built in 2005 after the site was sold by the Neville family to the Dunnes Stores company.
Such is the demand for rental accommodation in Macroom that the town and its environs have been accorded the status of a rent-control zone.
In the week the article appeared in The Corkman, there were no residential properties to rent from the local auctioneer and estate agent Killian Lynch, while a search of the Daft.ie website yielded just one property for rent in the town and its environs.
While there is no legal obligation on Dunnes Stores to rent out the apartments built over the store in Macroom, the thinking locally was that the town-centre complex might not have got planning permission had it not included its accommodation element.
The ongoing non-availability of apartments at the complex comes at a time when the town is dealing with an influx of people seeking to live there as it readied itself for the bypass era, which opened on December 9 last.
In the view of Cllr Ted Lucey, Dunnes Stores has not been sufficiently responsive to requests from Cork County Council to engage with them on the issue of the apartments being made available to provide accommodation.
“Even having it as a condition of planning that they build apartments, it seems, doesn’t mean they have to make the apartments available,” he said. “It’s a shame that they’re empty, and I think they’re well fitted out.
“They just don’t want to co-operate with anyone, as far as I know.
“The bottom line is that I’d like to see someone living there the way things are going.”
He believed it would be ideal for Ukrainian refugees, for whom accommodation was (and is) being sought – and, when that war concludes, there would still be plenty of demand for such accommodation.
“Dunnes have a very good business there from the local people supporting them, and I think surely they can give something back – when they build something they should provide it to people.”
Cllr Martin Coughlan believed it entirely unsatisfactory that the apartments are not occupied given the current circumstances and needs. “There’s an accommodation crisis in the country, and it’s scurrilous to see them thrown there,” Cllr Coughlan feels.
He said the matter should be the focus of the likes of the County Council’s planning-enforcement section.
Efforts by this newspaper to contact Dunnes Stores to get a comment proved fruitless.
The 20 empty apartments weren’t the only element of the building for which planning permission was sought successfully but to no avail. In 2017, Dunnes Stores were granted planning permission to develop a restaurant on the first floor of the building. This has yet to transpire.
At the time, the thinking locally was that what might move matters on would be a then-proposed vacant buildings/property tax; that new tax comes into force in 2023, and we await developments.
Meanwhile, the rental crisis continued throughout the year. All year this paper, and others, reported on the completely inadequate supply of new rental properties across Cork.
CORK’S premier GAA ground, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, was no longer to be used for major concerts at times when they might clash with Championship participation by Cork’s senior hurlers or footballers.
This was the undertaking given by Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan at a meeting of the Cork County Board, held days after Cork were well beaten by Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn in the Munster semi-final, a game which would have been held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh were it not for the two Ed Sheeran concerts at the venue.