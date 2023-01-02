Cork news review June 2022: €40 billion of oil off Cork coast could sort fuel crisis

AS motor-fuel prices soared beyond €2.10 in most petrol stations, leading to an alarming rise in drive-offs in North Cork and elsewhere, a leading oil-exploration company was waiting more than six months on a response from Energy Minister Eamon Ryan as it bid to exploit an oil field with an estimated €40billion worth of fuel off the Cork coast.
Cork TD Michael Collins, along with colleagues, highlighted an untapped source of up to 350million barrels of oil lying underneath the sea floor in the Barryroe oilfield off the coast of Cork.
The problem was that the company which is seeking to exploit the oilfield, which lies in 100m of water approximately 50km off the shore of Cork, was still waiting, six months later, for a decision from Green Party Energy Minister Eamon Ryan having applied for a follow-on licence in January.
The oilfield, estimated to be one of the largest undeveloped oil and gasfields off European shores, is a priority for oil-exploration company Providence Resources, which holds an existing oil-exploration licence for the field, which expired on July 13, 2021.
According to a statement issued to The Corkman by a spokesperson on behalf of Providence Resources, the company wrote to Energy Minister Eamon Ryan in January of this year to apply for a follow-on permit, which is called a lease undertaking. In the statement issued to The Corkman, the company said it had complied with all the conditions to be awarded this follow-on licence.
“The Lease Undertaking is subject to Ministerial approval by Eamon Ryan TD, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
“In January 2022, Providence Resources wrote to Minister Eamon Ryan on two occasions asking him to grant the Lease Undertaking...The company is still awaiting a decision from Minister Ryan.
“The Lease Undertaking is urgently required to allow Providence Resources to move forward with plans to drill an appraisal well at Barryroe.
“Without the Lease Undertaking, Providence Resources would be unable to realise the Barryroe Field’s potential and the energy resource opportunity to Ireland will likely be lost.”
When oil prices were as low as €20 a barrel last year, the incentive to make the investment to exploit the Barryroe field would not have been as great as it was in June, when the price of a barrel of oil was $122.
An oilfield with 350m barrels of oil could, at then-current prices, yield more than €40billion for the company and be a huge boost for Cork and the south-west region in terms of knock-on benefits.
However, the Government’s climate ambitions, and the dependence of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on the Green Party for its continued survival, is looking like it’s the most likely obstruction to the exploitation of Barryroe.
“Minister Ryan must agree to actively engage with Providence Resources to enable Barryroe to be fully exploited for the people of Ireland,” said Cork TD Michael Collins. “Barryroe is the richest oil and gas field in Europe ... Imagine that – and what are we doing, we’re begging the English to give us a drop of fuel.”
He said Ireland was importing up to €8billion worth of fossil fuel every year and warned the country could grind to a halt if the English government cut off our oil supply from the UK.
At the end of 2022, we’re still waiting on a decision from Minister Ryan.