Cork news review June 2022: €40 billion of oil off Cork coast could sort fuel crisis

AS motor-fuel prices soared beyond €2.10 in most petrol stations, leading to an alarming rise in drive-offs in North Cork and elsewhere, a leading oil-exploration company was waiting more than six months on a response from Energy Minister Eamon Ryan as it bid to exploit an oil field with an estimated €40billion worth of fuel off the Cork coast.

Cork TD Michael Collins, along with colleagues, highlighted an untapped source of up to 350million barrels of oil lying underneath the sea floor in the Barryroe oilfield off the coast of Cork.

The problem was that the company which is seeking to exploit the oilfield, which lies in 100m of water approximately 50km off the shore of Cork, was still waiting, six months later, for a decision from Green Party Energy Minister Eamon Ryan having applied for a follow-on licence in January.

The oilfield, estimated to be one of the largest undeveloped oil and gasfields off European shores, is a priority for oil-exploration company Providence Resources, which holds an existing oil-exploration licence for the field, which expired on July 13, 2021.

According to a statement issued to The Corkman by a spokesperson on behalf of Providence Resources, the company wrote to Energy Minister Eamon Ryan in January of this year to apply for a follow-on permit, which is called a lease undertaking. In the statement issued to The Corkman, the company said it had complied with all the conditions to be awarded this follow-on licence.

“The Lease Undertaking is subject to Ministerial approval by Eamon Ryan TD, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“In January 2022, Providence Resources wrote to Minister Eamon Ryan on two occasions asking him to grant the Lease Undertaking...The company is still awaiting a decision from Minister Ryan.

“The Lease Undertaking is urgently required to allow Providence Resources to move forward with plans to drill an appraisal well at Barryroe.

“Without the Lease Undertaking, Providence Resources would be unable to realise the Barryroe Field’s potential and the energy resource opportunity to Ireland will likely be lost.”

When oil prices were as low as €20 a barrel last year, the incentive to make the investment to exploit the Barryroe field would not have been as great as it was in June, when the price of a barrel of oil was $122.

An oilfield with 350m barrels of oil could, at then-current prices, yield more than €40billion for the company and be a huge boost for Cork and the south-west region in terms of knock-on benefits.

However, the Government’s climate ambitions, and the dependence of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on the Green Party for its continued survival, is looking like it’s the most likely obstruction to the exploitation of Barryroe.

“Minister Ryan must agree to actively engage with Providence Resources to enable Barryroe to be fully exploited for the people of Ireland,” said Cork TD Michael Collins. “Barryroe is the richest oil and gas field in Europe ... Imagine that – and what are we doing, we’re begging the English to give us a drop of fuel.”

He said Ireland was importing up to €8billion worth of fossil fuel every year and warned the country could grind to a halt if the English government cut off our oil supply from the UK.

At the end of 2022, we’re still waiting on a decision from Minister Ryan.

Other news stories from June 2022

Appeal to the DPP

ALMOST two years after Doneraile man Darragh Sheehan (26) died during an altercation outside The Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney, his father called on the DPP to progress his son’s case.

In an emotional and candid interview, Tom Sheehan revealed how he had made a promise to his dead son after seeing his body lying on cold concrete under a blanket in August 2020. There have been no developments since.

Seamus bowls 349m to win World Championship

NADD road bowler Seamus Sexton followed in the footsteps of his late father by winning the European road bowling title in a keenly contested championship played in Germany.

After a winning last shot of 349 metres, Seamus returned to a hero’s welcome in Banteer, where he was feted by family, friends and the wider community.

Mallow homes boost

IT was revealed that 300 new homes were to be built in Mallow

after An Bord Pleanála gave the green light to a new residential development on the west of the town centre.

The 23-acre site will be constructed over three phases at Kennel Hill.

10,000 derelict sites

AMID the housing crisis, it was revealed that there are up to 10,000 derelict sites in Cork, between city and county.

That estimate was arrived at by combining derelict sites and buildings, vacant sites and buildings and council ‘voids’.

Kiskeam man unearths horrors of Ukraine war

IN June, Kiskeam native Padraig O’Keeffe – and his search-and-rescue dog, Cooper – found their first body amongst the rubble of war-torn Ukraine.

The horrific reality of the work they were undertaking was laid bare with the grim discovery of partial human remains buried in the rubble of a collapsed trench in the devastated region of Borodyanka in the Kyiv Oblast. Padraig said the decomposition of the body was so severe you could almost struggle to call it a corpse.

Tenant gone, dead dog left in wardrobe

A CORK landlord told how a tenant who absconded from an apartment she was renting from him left a dead pet dog in a bin-liner in a wardrobe surrounded by a mountain of rubbish – with a resulting clean-up bill of €8,000 before the property could be let out again.

The landlord said that the woman had been staying in the flat with her two-year-old daughter before she left without giving him notice. Despite a strict ban on pets, the woman acquired a dog, believed to be a pitbull or staff, and then, months later, left for three weeks, leaving the dog behind. The starving dog started to eat timber around the house before it died.

Charleville show back

CHARLEVILLE’S 41st two-day agricultural show took place in June after a three-year lapse due to COVID-19 restrictions, and it didn’t disappoint, though the inclement weather did prove challenging.

One of the oldest tractors in the country, a 107-year-old Overtime engine, displayed by local man Billy Donegan, attracted a lot of attention, including from Cork Rose of Tralee Jenny Byrne, who visited the show.

Meanwhile, The Garda Band provided the musical entertainment as the popular event roared back to life.