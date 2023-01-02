Cork

Cork news review June 2022: €40 billion of oil off Cork coast could sort fuel crisis

Providence say they could bring oil ashore from Barryroe by 2026. Expand

AS motor-fuel prices soared beyond €2.10 in most petrol stations, leading to an alarming rise in drive-offs in North Cork and elsewhere, a leading oil-exploration company was waiting more than six months on a response from Energy Minister Eamon Ryan as it bid to exploit an oil field with an estimated €40billion worth of fuel off the Cork coast.

Cork TD Michael Collins, along with colleagues, highlighted an untapped source of up to 350million barrels of oil lying underneath the sea floor in the Barryroe oilfield off the coast of Cork.

