Cork news review for November 2022 – Only €900 collected in derelict site levies since 2017

AS part of an ongoing campaign to highlight the blight of derelict properties in the towns and villages of County Cork, queries from the newspaper to Cork County Council led to the disclosure that the local authority had collected just €900 in derelict site levies since 2017.

According to campaigners this levy, which is an annual tax of 7% on the approximate market value of a property, could yield millions annually to the council given the high number of vacant and decaying buildings throughout the county which are being hoarded by property owners anxious to make a killing in a rising market.

The Council’s explanation for its non collection of the levy, set out in the 1990 Derelict Sites Act, was that there could be ‘complications with regard to property title, disputed property ownership, unresolved probate, health issues, financial hardship etc’.

“In many instances the levy is only realistically collectible on the sale or transfer of the property.”

While some might query whether it ‘s worth chasing after owners of derelict properties for a 7% levy of the AMV of their property annually, business owners and shop proprietors might raise an eyebrow as weeks after the disclosure in The Corkman about the non collection of derelict site levies in the past - and the likely continuation of the policy into the future - councillors voted for a 3.5% commercial rate increase which will they will have to pay and will definitely be collected in the coming year.

This is so the Council can continue to provide essential services which it is mandated to carry out - such as litter collection, cleaning and maintenance of public realm spaces and parks and the like throughout the county.

Already councillors are complaining at local municipal district council and at county council meetings that duties carried out by council workers in the past are falling more and more on local Tidy Towns Committee volunteers because the staff isn’t available to do the work.

The disclosure that just €900 has been collected and €308,000 remains collectable has been described as ‘not good enough’ by anti-dereliction campaigner and urban development expert Dr Frank O’Connor who said it demonstrated that local authorities were ‘not fit for purpose’.x

Campaigner Frank O’Connor and his partner Jude Sherry run a consultancy aims for sustainable design. They have also mounted a campaign on social media to highlight the derelict site blight in Cork and throughout Ireland.

He said the current lack of enforcement of the Dereliction Act was causing many problems and was setting a ‘dangerous precedent’.

“If this was fully enforced across all local authorities it would kick start a reversal of the dereliction epidemic, revitalise our urban areas and make a strong statement that local authorities are not willing to accept this level of irresponsibility,” said Dr. O’Connor.

The monies (which would be in the millions) collected could then be reinvested in refurbishing derelict homes and council voids and in building new and social and affordable homes. We need to act urgently on this, with the housing disaster there has never been a more pressg time.”

When the query was forwarded to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien later that month, he disclosed that several local authorities throughout Ireland were failing to collect derelict site levies.

Given the current housing crisis, it seems that local authorities are hell bent on building new homes rather than restoring derelict sites to livable homes.

Moynihan appears on Russian banned list

CORK North West TD Michael Moynihan told The Corkman he was mystified following the appareance of his name on a list of Irish politicians and officials banned from entering Russia which was issued by the Russian Government.

“I honestly don’t know why I’m on that list,” said Deputy Moynihan when asked by The Corkman why he might have been targeted. “I might have made at various stages in the Dáil references to the ‘tragedy of Russia’ and the ‘appeasement of Putin’ eight years ago (when Russia invaded Crimea) mirroring the appeasement of Hitler.”



Headstone QR codes to remember loved ones for eternity

A unique innovation developed by a Cork company is using technology to allow people cherish the memory of their deceased loved ones through a QR code on their headstones.

“The Story Of plans to overcome that by working with families to gather information about their deceased loved ones in the form of pictures and videos. With this information they will compile a webpage of the person’s life which can be accessed via a QR code on their grave,” said Judie Russell, one of the company’s three founders along with Luke Murphy and Danny O’Donovan. The three met on a UCC entrepeneurial programme.

The Story Of’ uses a web application that allows people to create their virtual headstones, capturing precious memories that are vividly preserved and shared. Videos, audio, images and words can be assembled on this final page that represents the legacy of a person’s life,” she added.

Cllrs’ trip cancelled due to royal funeral

A PROPOSED trip by sixteen members of Cork County Council and five officials had to be cancelled due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The trip was due to take place in September and would have cost almost €25,000 had it gone ahead according to information disclosed to The Corkman under the Freedom of Information Act.

No call back for All Ireland winning boss

CORK Minor Ladies Football manager Joe Carroll told The Corkman that he was left baffled by Cork LGFA’s decision not to re-appoint him to the role, just three months after his team the All Ireland. ontacgte

A native of Rockchapel and longtime Macroom resident, Mr Carroll said he had thoroughly enjoyed his three year term even though the time had been overshadowed by Covid.

The team he was managing won the Munster title last year and this year and secured the All Ireland title in September.

“I was contacted and told I would have to apply to continue,” he said. “I took part in an interview in October and I was informed at the end of the month that I had been unsuccessful in my appplication.

Christmas ‘delayed’

THERE’s no need to celebrate Christmas until December, Councillor Bernard Moynihan said as he called for a delay until December 8 to switch on Christmas lights in towns such as Mallow and Macroom.

Cllr Moynihan said that the delay in switching on the festive illuminations would help in allaying costs given rising energy prices. He also suggested that the lights would remain on all night as in previous years.

Most if not all municipal district councils are using energy efficient LED lights while Mallow Kanturk District have asked each household to contribute €2.