Cork news review for November 2022 – Only €900 collected in derelict site levies since 2017

Only €900 was collected in derelict site levies since 2017 by Cork County Council - campaiigners estimate that millions could be added to the coffers of the cash starved local authority if it enforced the current legislation. Expand

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

AS part of an ongoing campaign to highlight the blight of derelict properties in the towns and villages of County Cork, queries from the newspaper to Cork County Council led to the disclosure that the local authority had collected just €900 in derelict site levies since 2017.

According to campaigners this levy, which is an annual tax of 7% on the approximate market value of a property, could yield millions annually to the council given the high number of vacant and decaying buildings throughout the county which are being hoarded by property owners anxious to make a killing in a rising market.

