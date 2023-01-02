Cork news review 2022: March: Russia invades Ukraine and Cork springs to help

ON February 24 Russia invaded Ukraine, stunning Europe and the world after, just a week before that, the Russians had dismissed those exact fears as preposterous.
It wasn’t long before the repercussions of the invasion began to be felt right across Europe and in the early days of March the people of Cork, disgusted by what was happening, began to react in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The first thoughts were to support the people under attack by sending aid, and the people of Cork weren’t to be founding wanting. Here are some examples of the many initial reactions here in Cork as people scrambled to help the Ukrainian people:
‘Touched by the plight of innocent people caught up in the crossfire of the conflict, people have been donating in their droves to collections taking place at locations across the length and breadth of the county.
‘In Blarney an appeal for basic items to be shipped out to the Ukraine has met with a “truly heart-warming” response. “As of Wednesday afternoon we have delivered three large loads to the organisers of the Cork City wide collection and every hour people are arriving with more items,” said Kate Durrant, Blarney businesswoman and community activist.
At that time, community organisers were were particularly keen for people to donate items such as medical supplies, power packs, nappies, wipes, sanitary products, sleeping bags and mats. Communities responded by piling in supplies at various local gathering points.
An early appeal in Millstreet met with a ‘phenomenal response’, according to local businesswoman Niamh Twomey. “The response has been terrific ... but time is of the essence due to the shocking events in Ukraine,” Niamh said at the time.
In Newmarket, the weekly Friday night dance was turned into a fundraiser for Ukraine by local promoter John Joe Herlihy. In Charleville, the long-scheduled staging of ‘Many Young Men of Twenty’ was similarly converted into a hasty fundraiser for aid for Ukraine. That was on the initiative of the cast and crerw of the production.
In Baile Mhúirne parish priest Seán MacCarthaigh organised a full day of prayer on Ash Wednesday at St Gobnait’s Church for the people of Ukraine. “At a practical level we can also lend a hand and are organising a collection of goods for the Ukrainian people. Victor from Ukraine, who is living in the locality, is shortly making his way to the Ukrainian border to give aid to his countrymen and women,” said Fr MacCarthaigh in the first days of March as the enormity of the catastrophic invasion sunk in and the people of Cork sprung to help.
By the second week of the month convoys laden with aid began to roll from Cork across the continent to the borders of Ukraine, where they were handed over to local distributers. This was mirrored across the country as the Irish people stood with Ukraine.
Meanwhile, in the early weeks of the conflict the first Ukrainian refugees began arriving. Nadia Dobryanska from Kyiv was among the first to arrive in North Cork, initially staying with friends.
As that exodus began, Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren, from Castletownroche, headed to Ukraine to capture the horrors of what was taking place. “What we were seeing was people fleeing from places like Kiev and Kharkiv – people who, up until a fortnight earlier, had been living normal lives. What really struck home was that it was all women and children, as the men are not allowed to leave the country,” said Mark.
In Cork, the first refugee centres were being hastily cobbled together and one of the first to open was the Green Glens Complex in Millstreet.