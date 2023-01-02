Cork news review 2022: March: Russia invades Ukraine and Cork springs to help

ON February 24 Russia invaded Ukraine, stunning Europe and the world after, just a week before that, the Russians had dismissed those exact fears as preposterous.

It wasn’t long before the repercussions of the invasion began to be felt right across Europe and in the early days of March the people of Cork, disgusted by what was happening, began to react in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The first thoughts were to support the people under attack by sending aid, and the people of Cork weren’t to be founding wanting. Here are some examples of the many initial reactions here in Cork as people scrambled to help the Ukrainian people:

‘Touched by the plight of innocent people caught up in the crossfire of the conflict, people have been donating in their droves to collections taking place at locations across the length and breadth of the county.

‘In Blarney an appeal for basic items to be shipped out to the Ukraine has met with a “truly heart-warming” response. “As of Wednesday afternoon we have delivered three large loads to the organisers of the Cork City wide collection and every hour people are arriving with more items,” said Kate Durrant, Blarney businesswoman and community activist.

At that time, community organisers were were particularly keen for people to donate items such as medical supplies, power packs, nappies, wipes, sanitary products, sleeping bags and mats. Communities responded by piling in supplies at various local gathering points.

An early appeal in Millstreet met with a ‘phenomenal response’, according to local businesswoman Niamh Twomey. “The response has been terrific ... but time is of the essence due to the shocking events in Ukraine,” Niamh said at the time.

In Newmarket, the weekly Friday night dance was turned into a fundraiser for Ukraine by local promoter John Joe Herlihy. In Charleville, the long-scheduled staging of ‘Many Young Men of Twenty’ was similarly converted into a hasty fundraiser for aid for Ukraine. That was on the initiative of the cast and crerw of the production.

In Baile Mhúirne parish priest Seán MacCarthaigh organised a full day of prayer on Ash Wednesday at St Gobnait’s Church for the people of Ukraine. “At a practical level we can also lend a hand and are organising a collection of goods for the Ukrainian people. Victor from Ukraine, who is living in the locality, is shortly making his way to the Ukrainian border to give aid to his countrymen and women,” said Fr MacCarthaigh in the first days of March as the enormity of the catastrophic invasion sunk in and the people of Cork sprung to help.

By the second week of the month convoys laden with aid began to roll from Cork across the continent to the borders of Ukraine, where they were handed over to local distributers. This was mirrored across the country as the Irish people stood with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in the early weeks of the conflict the first Ukrainian refugees began arriving. Nadia Dobryanska from Kyiv was among the first to arrive in North Cork, initially staying with friends.

As that exodus began, Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren, from Castletownroche, headed to Ukraine to capture the horrors of what was taking place. “What we were seeing was people fleeing from places like Kiev and Kharkiv – people who, up until a fortnight earlier, had been living normal lives. What really struck home was that it was all women and children, as the men are not allowed to leave the country,” said Mark.

In Cork, the first refugee centres were being hastily cobbled together and one of the first to open was the Green Glens Complex in Millstreet.

Some other Cork news stories from March 2022

Renowned historian and senator dies

The start of March brought the death of historian, author, columnist and Freeman of Macroom John A. Murphy, who died at the age of 95.

A native of Masseytown in Macroom, Professor Murphy started in UCC in 1945, studying history and Latin as a scholarship student. During his public life he was a prolific author and a fearless commentator, and he maintained that he was a proud Irish republican throughout his life. From 1977 to 1982, and between 1987 and 1993, Murphy represented the National University constituency as an independent member of Seanad Éireann.

President Michael D Higgins led tributes: “John was a one of our most gifted historians and communicators who made a profound and distinctive contribution to the public awareness of the political, historical and cultural dimensions of our society”.



15c fuel cut ‘a joke’

REACTING to runaway fuel price rises, Finance Minister Paschal O’Donoghue announced a cut in fuel excise duties - but local hauliers and coach operators quickly declared that it wouldn’t be nearly enough.

The cuts of 20 cent per litre off petrol and 15 cent off diesel were to take effect at midnight on Wednesday, March 9 but the prices had already increased by that amount – and more – from Tuesday, March 8 in many stations around the country.

Many local operators warned that they may not be able to keep their businesses afloat without further excise cuts.



Creedo is crowned

THE multi-award winning RTÉ broadcaster was crowned the 2021 Cork Person of the Year at a gala awards lunch held in the Rochestown Park Hotel.

Best known for his nightly two-hour music show on radio, Creedon has also written and starred in numerous TV productions, including ‘Creedon’s Wild Atlantic Way,’ and ‘Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland.’

At the same awards ceremony, internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Donovan and his wife, Linda Lawrence, who both live in Castlemagner, received their unique ‘Republic of Cork’ passports after becoming the latest people to be bestowed with the title of ‘Honorary Corkpersons’.

St Patrick’s Day parades return to streets of Cork towns

AFTER the 2021 parades were cancelled due to Covid-19 they made a very welcome return on March 17 and people across Cork, and the country, made the most of it and for our national day the country was a blaze of music and colour.

A gift from Duhallow to US president Biden

HAND-CRAFTED from 5,000 year-old locally sourced bog oak, a piece of Duhallow landed in the White House as Ireland’s gift to US president Joe Biden on St Patrick’s Day.

The piece, ‘Dancing at the Crossroads’, was made by Boherbue master-craftsman Jeremiah Dennehy, with the help of his son Denis, at their Brogeen Crafts workshop in Kanturk.

M20 route unveiled

AFTER years of delays the ‘preferred transport solution’ for the long-awaited M20/N20 link between Cork and Limerick was finally

unveiled.

The preferred road-base option will see an 80km stretch of new and improved segregated ‘high-quality’ dual carriageway stretching from the existing N20 at Blarney before linking up with the existing M20 motorway at Patrickswell in Limerick. The 500 metre-wide dual carriageway incorporates 30-40 per cent f the existing route and bypasses at Mallow, Newtwopothouse, Buttevant, Charleville and Banogue.

Potentially costing up to €1.5 billion, it is hoped the new road will be open by 2030.