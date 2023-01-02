Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Cork news review 2022: March: Russia invades Ukraine and Cork springs to help

Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a massive exodus of refugees from the country with many coming to Ireland and Cork. There was also a massive aid effort which brought supplies to stricken people in the war ravaged country. Expand
RTE broadcasterJohn Creedon was crowned Cork Person of the Year in March. Expand
Professor John A. Murphy, noted historian and author, died in March. The UCC academic hailed from Macroom. Expand

Close

Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a massive exodus of refugees from the country with many coming to Ireland and Cork. There was also a massive aid effort which brought supplies to stricken people in the war ravaged country.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a massive exodus of refugees from the country with many coming to Ireland and Cork. There was also a massive aid effort which brought supplies to stricken people in the war ravaged country.

RTE broadcasterJohn Creedon was crowned Cork Person of the Year in March.

RTE broadcasterJohn Creedon was crowned Cork Person of the Year in March.

Professor John A. Murphy, noted historian and author, died in March. The UCC academic hailed from Macroom.

Professor John A. Murphy, noted historian and author, died in March. The UCC academic hailed from Macroom.

/

Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a massive exodus of refugees from the country with many coming to Ireland and Cork. There was also a massive aid effort which brought supplies to stricken people in the war ravaged country.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

ON February 24 Russia invaded Ukraine, stunning Europe and the world after, just a week before that, the Russians had dismissed those exact fears as preposterous.

It wasn’t long before the repercussions of the invasion began to be felt right across Europe and in the early days of March the people of Cork, disgusted by what was happening, began to react in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The first thoughts were to support the people under attack by sending aid, and the people of Cork weren’t to be founding wanting. Here are some examples of the many initial reactions here in Cork as people scrambled to help the Ukrainian people:

Privacy