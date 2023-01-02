Cork News Review 2022: Councillor convicted of assault amid land row

A CORK county councillor who was convicted of assaulting his brother and nephew as part of a bitter farm-inheritance dispute avoided a prison sentence. Cllr Frank Roche (58) received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 20 months, after Judge Alec Gabbett expressed concern that the councillor had not demonstrated remorse or empathy over what had happened. Roche of Ballyadeen, Castletownroche, had denied assaulting his brother, David Roche; and his nephew, Colm Roche, in 2020. All three charges arose from an incident at Ballyadeen in north Cork on January 18, 2020, and are linked to a long-running land-inheritance dispute. “He has shown little or no empathy,” the judge noted from a Probation and Welfare Service (PWS) report. Judge Gabbett said he was concerned by the proximity between the parties in north Cork. He also noted that the defendant has 19 previous convictions, the majority for Road Traffic Act offences but three for assaults. Defence counsel Alan O’Dwyer BL said his client was a very proud man who was convinced he was the victim in the entire land dispute. “He is apologetic and he wishes he was never in this position,” he said. Mr O’Dwyer said his client was a hard-working man who had dedicated himself, through his Cork County Council work, to helping the community and, in particular, rural residents caught up in farming disputes and mental-health issues. Judge Gabbett said he acknowledged the good work done by the defendant in the community. “My difficulty is that he seems to get himself in a lot of scrapes...This is a family dispute [but] it is not uncommon in Ireland,” he said. “The most troubling aspect of the [probation] report is that he is not showing any remorse or empathy over his actions.” Judge Gabbett also noted that the defendant had “an anti-authoritarian attitude”. “The intention is to deter further offending and try to deal with it on that basis,” said the judge, imposing a suspended sentence. He warned Cllr Roche that the original land dispute was “long past mediation”. “He has to accept that this is a lost cause,” he said. Councillor Roche represents the Fermoy Municipal Area on Cork County Council as an independent member. He is an agricultural contractor but, the court was previously told, had an acrimonious relationship with his two brothers, David and Patrick, since they were left the family farm by their father, David Senior. Their father had bequeathed half the family farm to David and half to Patrick but had left nothing to Frank, beyond a site for a house. In the wake of the conviction, Mr Roche said he would not be resigning from the county council, would run again and, in fact, might consider a run for the Dáil.
Cork to light up LED
ONCE the project to install more than 77,000 LED public lights across Cork County Council and four other councils in the south
west is complete, it will result in the saving of 5,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.
A contract for the €53m project was signed in February and was expected to have a significant impact on energy costs, of up to 55 per cent in the long term. Cork is among a wider national project that is expected to lead to the saving of €12m in energy and maintenance costs on an annual basis.