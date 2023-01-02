Cork News Review 2022: Councillor convicted of assault amid land row

A CORK county councillor who was convicted of assaulting his brother and nephew as part of a bitter farm-inheritance dispute avoided a prison sentence. Cllr Frank Roche (58) received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 20 months, after Judge Alec Gabbett expressed concern that the councillor had not demonstrated remorse or empathy over what had happened. Roche of Ballyadeen, Castletownroche, had denied assaulting his brother, David Roche; and his nephew, Colm Roche, in 2020. All three charges arose from an incident at Ballyadeen in north Cork on January 18, 2020, and are linked to a long-running land-inheritance dispute. “He has shown little or no empathy,” the judge noted from a Probation and Welfare Service (PWS) report. Judge Gabbett said he was concerned by the proximity between the parties in north Cork. He also noted that the defendant has 19 previous convictions, the majority for Road Traffic Act offences but three for assaults. Defence counsel Alan O’Dwyer BL said his client was a very proud man who was convinced he was the victim in the entire land dispute. “He is apologetic and he wishes he was never in this position,” he said. Mr O’Dwyer said his client was a hard-working man who had dedicated himself, through his Cork County Council work, to helping the community and, in particular, rural residents caught up in farming disputes and mental-health issues. Judge Gabbett said he acknowledged the good work done by the defendant in the community. “My difficulty is that he seems to get himself in a lot of scrapes...This is a family dispute [but] it is not uncommon in Ireland,” he said. “The most troubling aspect of the [probation] report is that he is not showing any remorse or empathy over his actions.” Judge Gabbett also noted that the defendant had “an anti-authoritarian attitude”. “The intention is to deter further offending and try to deal with it on that basis,” said the judge, imposing a suspended sentence. He warned Cllr Roche that the original land dispute was “long past mediation”. “He has to accept that this is a lost cause,” he said. Councillor Roche represents the Fermoy Municipal Area on Cork County Council as an independent member. He is an agricultural contractor but, the court was previously told, had an acrimonious relationship with his two brothers, David and Patrick, since they were left the family farm by their father, David Senior. Their father had bequeathed half the family farm to David and half to Patrick but had left nothing to Frank, beyond a site for a house. In the wake of the conviction, Mr Roche said he would not be resigning from the county council, would run again and, in fact, might consider a run for the Dáil.

News highlights from February 2022

Prices spark fuel thefts

increases in fuel costs were cited as one of the main reasons behind a spate of fuel thefts across north Cork in the early weeks of 2022.

Gardaí highlighted one instance at a service station in Mallow in which the driver of a car bearing false number plates filled up its tank with more than €100 worth of fuel before driving off the forecourt without paying. In another incident, hundreds of Euros worth of oil was siphoned from a storage tank at a community facility in Mallow town.

Of course, fuel prices were only going one way throughout the year.

‘Cat man’ avoids jail

A FOUNDING member of a cat welfare charity avoided jail after he managed to pay back €27,500 he stole in order to fund his online

gambling addiction.

Cat lover Owen Collins, an electrician from Mountain Barracks, Mitchelstown, had developed a pernicious gambling problem and started stealing funds raised for his charity, Cat Haven. However, Mr Collins managed to pay all the money back, gain control of his gambling, and was spared jail.

Cork to light up LED

ONCE the project to install more than 77,000 LED public lights across Cork County Council and four other councils in the south

west is complete, it will result in the saving of 5,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

A contract for the €53m project was signed in February and was expected to have a significant impact on energy costs, of up to 55 per cent in the long term. Cork is among a wider national project that is expected to lead to the saving of €12m in energy and maintenance costs on an annual basis.

Windfall for clubs

SPORTS clubs across County Cork were celebrating following an allocation of almost €14million to various groups in the largest ever annual allocation of sports capital funding by the State.

Among the big winners were Boherbue Comprehensive School, which received €150,000 to build a school gym, which will also be open to the local community, and in Knocknagree the GAA club was welcoming a grant of €150,000 to develop its clubhouse. The Kanturk Astro Turf project also received €150,000.

Mum’s bravery award

THE determination of a courageous mother, whose emotional appeals for help for her son touched the hearts of the nation, was recognised and honoured by her local community.

Christine Terry from Whitechurch was unveiled as the 2021 Blarney and District Person of the Year after going public about the plight of her 10-year-old son, Adam, who was in desperate need of scoliosis surgery.

Although an intensely private couple, Christine and her husband, Mark, took the brave decision to go public in a series of radio interviews about the delay in securing the life-changing surgery for Adam. It paid off, and Adam received the surgery the previous October and was progressing well.

A red-letter day for life in Muskerry

IT was a red-letter day in Mid Cork when two new, state-of-the-art wastewater-treatment plants started pumping in Dripsey and Coachford.

Suffering outdated utilities for decades, the new plants bring significant benefits to both areas, enhancing the local environment and providing the platform for ongoing growth and development. “These are very important projects for us to have completed in terms of accommodating future population growth in both areas and protecting the environmental quality of the Drispey River and the River Lee,” Irish Water Delivery Lead for the projects Seamus Glynn said.

