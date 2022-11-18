Cork native appointed to head up Dublin Airport Authority

Ryanairs Chief Marketing Officer, Kenny Jacobs poses for a portrait in London on April 6, 2017. Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Corkman Kenny Jacobs has been appointed as the incoming Chief Executive of Dublin Airport Authority, the company which administers most of Ireland’s airports, including Dublin and Cork Airports.

Mr Jacobs will take up the role in January, succeeding Dalton Philips, who left the business at the end of the summer. Mr Jacobs has been appointed for a seven-year term.

The end of Mr Philips’ tenure was clouded by controversy as there were huge queues trying to get through airport security in Dublin as many workers had been laid off during the pandemic when international travel was curtailed by restrictions.

DAA has airport and travel retail business interests in 15 countries around the world and its principal activities include operating Dublin and Cork airports in Ireland, global airport retailing through its subsidiary

Aer Rianta International (ARI) and international aviation consultancy and investment through daa International. The company is state-owned and headquartered at Dublin Airport.

Mr. Jacobs, a Cork native,,is reported to have extensive experience in marketing, commercial and operations in large consumer serving businesses. He spent over six years at Ryanair as Chief Marketing Officer, where he lead digital, customer service, marketing and communications.

During his career, he has gained valuable international experience working for major companies, including Metro Group, MoneySuperMarket, Tesco Ireland & UK and Ryanair.

DAA chairman Basil Geoghegan, said the authority was delighted to have recruited Mr. Jacobs

"He brings a unique knowledge of aviation and retail businesses and understands the importance of excellent customer service, commercial growth, retail, and marketing and communications.

"He has a proven track record of putting the customer at the heart of the business and on the delivery of outstanding service.

"His leadership, expertise and experience will be vital to our operations at Dublin and Cork airports, in ARI and in daa international as we embrace the growth opportunities that lie ahead.

"Kenny is keen to engage with our customers, employees and other stakeholders to champion the implementation of our new daa corporate strategy under his tenure. I know Kenny will make a strong positive impact on our people and on our business at home and abroad.”