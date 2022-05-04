Cork musicians set to band together in aid of Red Cross Ukraine appeal

Cork’s own ‘Chicago Diva’ Karen Underwood will be among the more than 150 artists performing at the ‘Night Out For Ukraine’ concert in the Cork Opera House on Friday, May 13.

SOME of the biggest names on the Cork music scene are set to come together for a special gig at the Cork Opera House in aid of the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

More than 150 musicians are set to grace the stage of the venue for the eagerly anticipated gig on Friday, May 13, with proceeds from the event being donated to the Red Cross, which is providing much need help to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The eclectic musical mix on the night will include a headline set from veteran rockers Rubyhorse and performances by The White Horse Guitar Club, Cork’s own ‘Chicago Diva’ Karen Underwood, the Carrigtwohill and White Horse Gospel Choirs and a DJ set courtesy of Red FM’s Dave Mac as well as an exciting mix of other singers and musicians from across the city and county

One of the highlights of the evening will be a performance by Citadel, the Cork-based band comprised of asylum seekers and refugees.

Launching the event the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, paid tribute to the concert organisers and the performing acts for lending their support to such a worthy project.

“There will be an amazing line-up of talent on show and I would urge people to buy tickets for their wonderful concert to show their solidarity with the people who have had their lives upended,” said Cllr Kelleher.

“Much needed services are being provided by inter-agency partners, the voluntary sector and communities every day to displaced Ukrainians can find their feet and settle in Cork,” he added.

Cork Opera House CEO Eibhlin Gleeson said the concerts offers an opportunity for one community to reach out to another “in a gesture of love, compassion, humanity and solidarity in a time of dire need.”

We’re very pleased to be able to host this benefit event and hope that the people of Cork join us for what promises to be a very worthwhile and memorable evening,” said Ms Gleeson.

Declan Lucey of Rubyhorse explained why the band and all the other acts have come together for the concert, which he promised would be “a night of music and joy from musicians from all walks of life.”

“It’s been difficult to watch the unfolding horror being inflicted upon our Ukrainian brothers and sisters. I cannot imagine how hard it must be to step on a train and say goodbye to your husband, your brother, your son or maybe your father, wondering if you will ever see them again. To step on a train and arrive in a strange country with only the clothes on your back,” said Declan.

“As a local and diverse Cork community of artists, musicians and local business people and including some refugees, we wanted to do something to show our love and solidarity and to welcome our friends from the Ukraine and show them we stand with them,” he added.

A limited number of tickets for ‘A Night Our For Ukraine’ are still available from the Cork Opera House box office on 021 427 0022 priced at €25.