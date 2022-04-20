Cork musicians scoop top awards at TG4’s Gradaim Ceoil

Diarmuid Ó Meachair, accordeon player from Doire'n Chuilinn, Cúil Aodha, was presented with his Gradaim Ceoil 'Ceoltóir Óg na Bliana' award by Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha of RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta. Picture: Maurice Gunning

Connie O'Connell is joined on the stage of the National Concert Hall by Eibhlín de Paor, Áine O'Connor (Connie's daughter) and her husband, Francis. Picture: Maurice Gunning

Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins congratulates Connie O'Connell and Diarmuid Ó Meachair on the awards at the TG4 Gradaim Ceoil concert.

TWO Múscraí Gaeltacht musicians were the toast of the National Concert Hall in Dublin this week after they were presented with two of the top awards in traditional music during a gala concert broadcast live on TG4 on Sunday night.

Diarmuid Ó Meachair, an accordeon player from a musical family in Doire’n Chuilinn, Cúil Aodha, was presented with the Ceoltóir Óg na Bliana award by head of traditional music on RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha while former young musician of the year and now head of the Irish Traditional Music Archive, Liam O’Connor, presented the award for Cumadóir na Bliana/Composer of the Year to Connie O’Connell from Cill na Martra.

Guests of honour at the TG4 Gradai Ceoil Concert at the National Concert Hall were Uachtarán na hÉireann Mícheál D. Ó hUigín and his wife Sabina. President Higgins presented the award of Ceoltóir na Bliana/Musician of the Year to Paddy Glackin.

When he was presented with his award, Diarmuid Ó Meachair, who is a teacher in Gaelscoil Uí Riordáin in Ballincollig, thanked his parents, his brothers and sisters and his ancestors and musical heroes now gone and from whom he had bequeathed a rich musical heritage.

Connie O’Connell was recognised for his composition of traditional tunes. In 2014 he released Bóithrín na Smaointe – a double CD of his compositions recorded with his daughter, Áine, along with a book containing the tunes. University College Cork, where O’Connell has taught fiddle since the 1980’s, has hosted this Bóithrín na Smaointe project as a free online learning resource.

According to Liam O’Connor, who presented Connie with his award, it took a particular mastery of the musical form to be able to compose traditional tunes which sounded simultaneously new but also in harmony with the tradition.

Other awardees on the night included 1970s supergroup, Skara Brae, as well as singer Dolores Keane who won a lifetime achievement award.

The Caherlistrane woman brought the house down with her rendition of one of her most famous hits, Caledonia.

The concert was presented by two TV personalities with strong Cork connections, Páidí Ó Lionáird and Doireann Ní Ghlacaín.