Cork musicians’ rich haul at Fleadh Cheoil

Seán Ó Súilleabháin, Craobh Lachtaín Naofa, won second place in the 12-15 age group for sean nós singing as Gaeilge at the Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar.

On the double, Oisín Ó Conchúir of CCÉ, Chronáin, Co Cork, 1st Place All Ireland Winner for Flute “Peig Needham Cup” (under 12 years) and 1st Place All Ireland Winner for Flute Slow Airs “Catherine O’Grady Cup” (under 12 years) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar. Photo - Anna Allen Photography Mullingar

Finín Ó Conaill of CCÉ, Lachtaín Naofa, Co Cork, 3rd Place All Ireland Winner for the Comhrá Gaeilge “Sciath Mhicil Ui Reideacain” (13-15 years) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar. Photo: Anna Allen Photography

Proud family with Éabha Ní Dhraighneáin of CCÉ, Sráid a' Mhuilinn, Co Cork, 1st Place All Ireland Winner for English Singing (Ladies) “Canon McDaid Memorial Cup” (under 12 years) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar. Photographer - Anna Allen Photography Mullingar

THIS year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann couldn’t come soon enough for Cork’s traditional musicians who flocked, along with competitoOne rs from throughout the world, to Mullingar last week for the return of Ireland’s premier ex-trad -aganza after two years of Covid enforced silence.

And they returned from the hectic week long festival of sessions, concerts and competitions laden with a rich haul of cups, trophies and medals.

One of the most hotly contested competitions at the Fleadh Cheoil is the Céili Band competition and Cork groups were to the fore in a number of age groups.

CCÉ Baile Núis (Newcestown) emerged as the winners in the Céilí Band Under 12 catergory, edging out North Cork representatives, CCÉ Craobh Chrónáin in Freemount who won third place. The branch had a number of other winners including Oisín Ó Conchúir who won two Under 12 flute competitions, the flute competition proper and the slow airs competition and the Grúpa Ceoil also won third place in the in the Under 12 age group.

Another branch to do exceedingly well was Craobh Lachtaín Naofa of Cill na Martra as Aodhagán Ó Ríordáin won the 15-18 years Comhrá Gaeilge/Irish conversation title and veteran Fleadh competitor Seán Ó Muimhneacháin was the winner of first place in the Newly Composed Song as Gaeilge and third place in the Newly Composed Song in English competition. Ellen de Búrca from Lios Buí Mór in Cill na Martra was the winner of second place in a keenly contested competition for the Sean Nós Singing (women) in the 15-18 age group while Seán Ó Súilleabháin won second place in the 12-15 age group for boys. Millstreet singer, Éabha Ní Dhroighneáin of CCÉ Sráid a’Mhuillinn won first place in the Under 12 age group.

It was also a very special Fleadh Cheoil for Cúil Aodha musician and composer Peadar Ó Riada who was awarded the prestigious title of Ard Ollamh/Teacher at the outset of the Fleadh.

His longtime friend and musical collaborator, singer Seán Ó Sé, performed alongside Peadar at the presentation dinner on Wednesday night. Peadar has also played with traditional music icons such as Martin Hayes and Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh and also plays with John Kelly and Eamon McGiveney. “Man has lived here for a long time. Continuity is the norm. I live in the house my father lived and Gaeilge is the language of our community.

“It’s rhythm is reflected in our music and culture,” said Peadar.

10A Bainseó / Banjo (Faoi 12), 2nd Colm Dullea, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

10B Bainseó / Banjo (12-15), 1st Rían Mac Cárthaigh, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

10C Bainseó / Banjo (15-18), 3rd Eoin Ó Tornóir, CCÉ, Chronáin, Cork

11A Maindilín / Mandolin (Faoi 12), 1st Colm Dullea, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

11B Maindilín / Mandolin (12-15), 3rd Darragh Ó Mathúna, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

14C Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (15-18), 2nd Diarmuid Mac an Bháird, CCÉ, Beal Átha an Spidéal, Cork

14D Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (O18), 2nd Fionn Ó hAnluain, CCÉ, Chronáin, Cork

16C Bodhrán (15-18), 1st Seán Ó Deiseach, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

17A Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (Faoi 12), 1st Colm Dullea, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

17B Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (12-15), 1st Rían Mac Cárthaigh, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

17C Drumaí Céilí / Céilí Drums (15-18), 3rd Seán Ó Deiseach, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

18A Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (Faoi 12), 3rd Blaithín Ní Choileáin, CCÉ, Beal Átha an Spidéal, Cork

18D Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (O18), 2nd Leah Ní Mhurchú, CCÉ, Chronáin, Cork

1C Fidil / Fiddle (15, 2nd Cillian Ó Cathasaigh, CCÉ, Niall Ó Cathasaigh Baile 'n Chollaigh, Cork

20A Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (Faoi 12), 1st Oisín Ó Conchúir, CCÉ, Chronáin, Cork

21C Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (15-18), 2nd Meadhbh Ní Chathasaigh, CCÉ, Niall Ó Cathasaigh Baile 'n Chollaigh, Cork

22C Foinn Mhalla, Cruit / Harp Slow Airs (15-18), 3rd Lucy Teape, CCÉ, Beal Átha an Spidéal, Cork

23C Ceol Beirte / Duets (15-18), 1st John Munday, Rian McCarthy, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

23C Ceol Beirte / Duets (15-18), 3rd Art Ó Mearáin, Cillian Ó Cathasaigh, CCÉ, Niall Ó Cathasaigh Baile 'n Chollaigh, Cork

24A Ceol Trír / Trios (Faoi 12), 1st Clodagh Ní Dhrisceoil, Colm Ó Duinnshléibhe, Concobhar Ó Murchú, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

24C Ceol Trír / Trios (15-18), 3rd Cillian Ó Cathasaigh, Meadhbh Ní Chathasaigh, Róisín Ní Mhurchú, CCÉ, Niall Ó Cathasaigh Baile 'n Chollaigh, Cork

25A Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (Faoi 12), 1st Baile Núis, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

25A Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (Faoi 12), 2nd Crossfield Ceili Band, CCÉ, Chronáin, Cork

25B Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (12-15), 1st Baile Núis, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

25C Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (15-18), 2nd Baile Núis, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

25C Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (15-18), 3rd Teach Solais, CCÉ, Beal Átha an Spidéal, Cork

26A Grúpaí Ceoil (Faoi 12), 3rd Ceoltóirí Chronáin, CCÉ, Chronáin, Cork

26C Grúpaí Ceoil (15-18), 1st Cois Trá Bán, CCÉ, Beal Átha an Spidéal, Cork

31C Amhránaíocht ar an Sean Nós (Mná) / Irish Singing (Ladies) (15-18), 2nd Ellen De Búrca, CCÉ, Lachtaín Naofa, Cork

32B Amhránaíocht ar an Sean Nós (Fir) / Irish Singing (Men) (12-15), 2nd Seán Ó Suilleabáin, CCÉ, Lachtaín Naofa, Cork

33A English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (Faoi 12), 1st Éabha Ní Dhraighneáin, CCÉ, Sráid a' Mhuilinn, Cork

34D English Singing (Men) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Fir) (O18), 1st Vincent Crowley, Glenbanoo Lower, Bantry, Co Cork, Cork

35C Feadaíl / Whistling (15-18), 1st Kellianne Ní Frinnseach, CCÉ, An Sciobairín, Cork

37E Amhráin Nuacheaptha, Gaeilge / Newly Composed Songs in Irish (Aon Aois/Any Age), 1st Seán Ó Muimhneacháin, CCÉ, Lachtaín Naofa, Cork

37E Amhráin Nuacheaptha, Gaeilge / Newly Composed Songs in Irish (Aon Aois/Any Age), 3rd Diarmaid Ó hEachthigheirn, CCÉ, Niall Ó Cathasaigh Baile an Chollaigh, Cork

38E Newly Composed Songs in English / Amhráin Nuacheaptha, Béarla (Aon Aois/Any Age), 2nd Seán Ó Muimhneacháin, CCÉ, Lachtaín Naofa, Cork

3A Feadóg Mhór / Flute (Faoi 12), 1st Oisín Ó Conchúir, CCÉ, Chronáin, Cork

41A Rince Céilí Ochtair, Measctha / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Mixed (Faoi 12), 1st

Eabha Sleator, Ella O'Neill, Emma Barrett, Jack Twomey, Niall Barrett,

Brian Crowley, Sarah Barrett, Sinead Allen, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

43A Rince Céilí Ceathrair, Measctha / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Mixed (Faoi 12), 2nd Eila O'Neill, Emma Barrett, Brian Crowley, Niall Barrett, CCÉ, Baile Núis, Cork

49H Comhrá Gaeilge (9-11), 2nd Áine Déiseach, CCÉ, Cloch na gCoillte, Cork

49I Comhrá Gaeilge (11-13), 1st Luisne Déiseach, CCÉ, Cloch na gCoillte, Cork

49J Comhrá Gaeilge (13-15), 3rd Finín Ó Conaill, CCÉ, Lachtaín Naofa, Cork

49K Comhrá Gaeilge (15-18), 1st Aodhagán Ó Ríordáin, CCÉ, Lachtaín Naofa, Cork

50C Storytelling (15-18, 2nd Muiris Ó Buitiméir, CCÉ, Dúnmaonmhuí, Cork

51D Scéalaíocht (O18), 1st Ristéard Béimis, CCÉ, Niall Ó Cathasaigh, Baile an Chollaigh, Cork

5A Cairdín Pianó / Piano Accordion (Faoi 12), 3rd Eilís Seymour, CCÉ, Beal Átha an Spidéal, Cork

5B Cairdín Pianó / Piano Accordion (12, 3rd Ciarán Mac an Bháird, CCÉ, Beal Átha an Spidéal, Cork

7C Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes (15-18), 3rd Fearghus Walsh, CCÉ, Beal Átha an Spidéal, Cork

8A Cruit / Irish Harp (Faoi 12), 3rd Blaithín Ní Choileáin, CCÉ, Beal Átha an Spidéal, Cork