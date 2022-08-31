Cork mum wows TV chef with tasty banana dessert recipe

Dripsey mum and baker, Kiera Stewart, was awarded the title of best banana desert by top TV chef Donal Skehan for her cinnamon banana bundt cake.

Things have moved on from the lockdown craze of baking banana bread as a banana cinnamon bundt cake recipe concocted by a Cork mother has been awarded the title of Ireland’s top banana dessert by popular TV chef Donal Skehan.

Kiera Stewart, from Dripsey, has been chosen a winner in the recent nationwide search by banana importer Fyffes to find Ireland’s most imaginative meal-makers.

In topping the ‘best dessert’ category, Kiera fought off stiff competition from the large volume of competitors who responded to the invitation fronted by well-known television cook, Donal Skehan – whose previous collaborations with Fyffes led to the discovery of Ireland’s most creative banana bread bakers and banana dessert makers.

This year, the presenter of some of our favourite TV cookery shows broadened his search to find the most delicious dish, from first to final course, savoury or sweet, in which a banana is the key ingredient.

According to Donal Skehan, the competition was “a challenge to mums,dads and the younger generation to create an appetising recipe that will demonstrate the versatility of bananas as an ingredient, whether in meals that are cooked, baked, boiled, blended and everything in between.”

Kiera, who became a mother for the first time recently, has developed her passion for baking by setting up her own home baking business from which she supplies local coffee shops with a full range of tasty delights.

In creating her prize-winning ‘banana cinnamon bundt cake’, Kiera packed her recipe with walnuts and finished it with a delicious cream cheese topping.

As she congratulated Kiera on her success which she says ‘demonstrates the obvious dedication and enthusiasm she puts into her culinary creations’, Fyffes head of marketing, Emma Hunt-Duffy went on to praise all those who entered the competition.

“It was particularly pleasing to see the incredible levels of skill and creativity amongst those who took part, not least the younger, next generation of home baking enthusiasts”.

Further details of each category winner and their winning recipes can be viewed on www.facebook.com/FyffesIreland/