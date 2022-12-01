Cork motorists urged to ‘act responsibly’ over the festive season following year-on-year increase in road deaths

Pictured at University College Cork for the launch of the Road Safety Authority Christmas and New Year road safety appeal were - Minister of the State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton; Road Safety Authority CEO, Sam Waide; Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman and the director of the Medical Bureau of Road Safety, Professor Denis Cusack. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision.

SO far this year 11 people have died on Cork’s roads - four more than across the entirety of 2021.

The national figures make for equally bleak reading, with 146 people losing their lives on Irish roads as of December 1 - an increase of 27 on the figure for the same period last year.

In addition, as of November 27, 1,174 people had sustained serious injuries in road related incidents.

Research compiled by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and Gardaí has also revealed that there have been 86 deaths on Irish roads and 765 serious injuries during the Christmas and New Year period over the past five-years.

The figures were revealed at the launch of a joint new road safety campaign by the Road Safety (Authority) RSA and Gardaí, which will run across December and into the New Year.

The launch coincided with the unveiling at University College Cork (UCC) of a new roadside drug testing system that can detect a greater range of drugs.

The new Securetec Drugwipe 6s testing device, which has been introduced by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS) and rolled out to Gardaí nationwide, is similar in operation to an antigen test.

It is more portable, faster at delivering results (within 2-8 minutes) and can test for cannabis, cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines.

It differs from the system previously in use that it can also test for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

RSA figures show that more than 2,550 drivers have been arrested so far this year on suspicion of drug driving - an average of 54 drivers each week.

Their research also revealed that between 2013 and 2017, 29% of drivers killed in road traffic tested positive for drugs.

Speaking in Cork at the festive season safety campaign launch, Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman said the new testing system would help in their aim of “bringing offenders to court and making our roads safer”.

She stressed that while reducing the number of people drink and drug driving was one primary goal, Gardaí would also be targeting other road traffic offences including speeding, using a mobile phone an non-wearing of seat belts over the coming weeks.

“This information-led campaign will focus on locations and times where fatal and serious injury collisions have occurred over the last 12 years,” assistant commissioner Hilman.

“This year has seen 146 fatalities on our roads which is 146 empty seats at the table on Christmas Day. We all agree that number is far too high and we must work together to keep each other safe. In December 2021, 19 people died in road collisions, our thoughts and prayers are with their friends and families,” she added.

Also speaking at the launch, The Minister for State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said that while the majority of people do not drive while under the influence, “there are still some who persist in this dangerous behaviour”.

“As we come into the festive season, remember that drugs, alcohol and driving do not mix under any circumstance. I’d like to remind drivers that all drink or drug driving penalties carry a disqualification period,” she said.

Road Safety Authority CEO Sam Waide also pressed home the message, urging drivers to “act responsibly” over the festive period.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs doesn’t happen by accident, it happens by choice - those choices could have catastrophic consequences. I would appeal to all road users not to take risks on the road and to make safer choices however you use the road”, said Mr Waide.

“Slow down, don’t drink or drug drive, wear your seatbelt and watch out for cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and horse riders ,” he added.