Cork motorists being hit in the pocket as uninsured drivers drive up costs

NEW figures have revealed that Cork motorists have shelled out up to €175 each in additional insurance premiums over the past five-years covering the cost of claims involving uninsured drivers.

That’s according to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI), the not-for-profit body established to compensate motorists involved in collisions caused by uninsured drivers.

The body revealed that they have received 819 claims relating to incidents caused by uninsured and untraced driving over the period – with the cost of meeting these claims borne by ‘law-abiding’ motorists.

The MIBI said that over the past years this has resulted in additional loading of between €150 - €175 on premiums for insured motorist to cover the cost of these claims.

The body revealed there has been more than 10,000 such claims submitted nationally over the past five-years - with Dublin topping the list at a whopping 4,605 claims followed by Cork and Limerick (617).

The five-year figures showed that while the number of claims dropped over the course of the Covid pandemic due to less traffic on the roads, the figure for 2022 was up by 17% (1,739 claims) on that for the previous year.

In Cork there were 121 claims during 2022, up by 7% on 2021 – a trend repeated in 22 to the 26 counties in the country.

Earlier this year the MIBI published research showing there were almost 188,000 uninsured cars in Ireland last year – equating to one in every 12 cars on Irish roads.

Over the past year alone this has risen by 13,000 vehicles – with the MIBI saying that Ireland may now have the highest level of uninsured vehicles in the EU.

The body has predicted the national figure may top 200,000 vehicles over the next 12-18 months unless “significant action” is taken to address the issue.

This includes the implementation and enactment of legislation giving Gardaí greater powers to identify uninsured drivers.

MIBI chief executive David Fitzgerald said despite the body publishing their most recent uninsured vehicle figures back in February, the relevant legislation has not advanced any further through the Oireachtas.

Once enacted, the Road Traffic and Roads Bill (2021) will allow Gardaí to check if the driver is insured by scanning the vehicle licence plate.

He warned that if the number of uninsured drivers continues to rise, the MIBI expects a further increase in the number of claims they receive.

“As the figures highlight there have been more than 800 accidents in Cork over the last five-years where a vehicle without insurance was responsible,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

“ The reality is that the cost of these accidents is borne by law abiding motorists of Cork and the rest of the country, who effectively have to subsidise these claims every time they renew their motor insurance,” he added.

Mr Fitzgerald said it was inevitable that as the numbers of uninsured drivers increase, so will the number of claims relating to accidents caused by them – with insured motorists left to foot the bill.

“That is why we are so keen to see the urgent enactment and full implementation of the Road Traffic and Roads Bill,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

“It is a potential game changer in the battle against illegal uninsured driving, making it extremely difficult for uninsured drivers to avoid detection,” he added.