Cork motorists being hit in the pocket as uninsured drivers drive up costs

Insurance premiums loaded by up to €175 over the past five-years to cover the cost of claims

Figures compiled by the Motor Insurers&rsquo; Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) showed they have received 819 claims relating to incidents caused by uninsured and untraced driving in Cork over the past five-years. Expand

corkman

Bill Browne

NEW figures have revealed that Cork motorists have shelled out up to €175 each in additional insurance premiums over the past five-years covering the cost of claims involving uninsured drivers.

That’s according to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI), the not-for-profit body established to compensate motorists involved in collisions caused by uninsured drivers.

