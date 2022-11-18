Cork motorists advised how to negotiate new Dunkettle Interchange

On Sunday morning, motorists travelling in to Cork city on the N8 Dublin road or leaving the city in that direction or towards east Cork will be faced with a new set of options as the Dunkettle Interchange becomes operational for the first time.

It will be February 2024 before the project is complete but Sunday sees a significant step forward on the completion of the €215m interchange.

Drivers who had been accustomed to using the Dunkettle roundabout will need to take extra care to ensure, for instance, they are in the correct lane as they negotiate the Jack Lynch Tunnel which is directly before or after the new traffic interchange.

From 11 am on Sunday morning, November 20, drivers emerging from the Jack Lynch Tunnel or approaching the N8 and intending to travel on towards east Cork locations such as Little Island or Midleton, will not use the old Dunkettle Roundabout but will navigate using of the three new link roads which will open that morning.

The first link opening on Sunday is 'Link A', a new one-way route for traffic heading north through the Jack Lynch Tunnel, and wishing to access either Little island or the N25 Eastbound.

According to engineers who worked on the Dunkettle project, this is a ‘significant change in alignment’. Drivers should now use the left hand lane when entering the tunnel and then they will be able to access the new route when they leave the tunnel.

When Link A is opened on Sunday, drivers will no longer be able toaccess the N25 Eastbound via the Dunkettle Roundabout, as the old mergelane from the roundabout will be closed.

Two other links opening on Sunday will provide access from the M8 for those heading eastwards on the N25 in the Little Island direction. As the above mentioned merge lane from the roundabout will be closed, these two new links will be the only route for drivers on the M8 to access Little Island and the N25 Eastbound.

Link E is a new one-way route that will provide a free-flow link for southbound traffic on the M8 wishing to head east on the N25 or wishing to access Little Island.

Further information and instructional videos are available at this link.