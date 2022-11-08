Cork MEP says rural as good as urban locations for ‘good jobs’

Billy Kelleher MEP pictured with Thomas Duggan and Michael Moynihan TD at Green Glens, during his visit to Millstreet last week. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Cork based MEP Billy Kelleher has expressed confidence that ‘good jobs’ can be found and located in rural areas and that people do have to move to cities to find high quality employment.

The Fianna Fáil MEP and former minister was speaking after he visited a number of businesses in the Duhallow area following an invitation from Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan.

“Rural communities are as entitled to quality employment as Dublin or Cork City”, he said.

There is no doubt in the MEP’s mind that companies can function effectively and profitably in Ireland’s rural areas.

“The companies I met are wonderful examples of how indigenous SMEs can thrive, and not only survive, in our rural communities.

"Employees have a right to both live and work locally.

"The businesses I met in Millstreet last week, and Charleville a number of months ago, are living examples of the major possibilities open to regional and rural Ireland,” he

said.

Mr Kelleher is calling on those at the top who make the decisions to stop ‘putting barriers up’ against those located in in rural Ireland.

“Decision makers need to stop putting barriers up in front of people wanting to set up in rural Ireland. It’s up to the government and government agencies to put in place the services and facilities needed for enterprise to thrive, and that must include putting these facilities in rural Ireland," he said.