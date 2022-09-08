Cork MEP proposes slain Palestinian journalist for top EU prize

Slain broadcaster Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli Forces, according to many human rights organisations and media outlets.

CORK Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan has called on the European Parliament this week to award the 2022 “Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought” to slain broadcaster Shireen Abu Akleh.

The nomination comes in the same wee Israeli military authorities on Monday admitted that there was a “high probability” the Al Jazeera journalist was killed by an Israeli soldier in May this year, following initial denials. The Israeli Government said that they would not be pressing charges in relation to the killing.

The Sakharov Prize promotes freedom of expression, the rights of minorities, respect for international law, the development of democracyand the implementation of the rule of law. Russian dissident Alexei Navalny currently holds the award for his work in opposing the Putin regime. The award has been given posthumously on two occasions in the past.

The Ireland South MEP said that she had hosted the slain journalist’s family in the European Parliament earlier this year and added they were eager to get the EU's support for a thorough international investigation into the killing.

“Months have passed since Shireen’s killing in May, when she was shot in plain sight wearing her press jacket and clearly identified and many outlets have corroborated the evidence that she was killed by Israeli soldiers, yet no justice has been served.

"Unfortunately for journalists in many parts of the world, their work makes them important targets for and governments and militaries.”

" Awarding Shireen this prize posthumously will help to build that international momentum for justice, also for the thousands ofjournalists facing persecution and threats the world over.”

The various political groups of the European Parliament will decide upon their nominees in the coming days before negotiations begin. The Sakharov Prize Winner is announced towards the end of the year.