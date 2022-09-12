Cork mayor's 'mixed feelings' about Council's proposed tribute on day of Queen's funeral

Cork County Mayor, Cllr. Danny Collins, said he had 'mixed feelings' when the matter of extending condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II was raised at the meeting of Cork County Council on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday and her funeral is scheduled to take place next Monday.

Cork County Mayor, Cllr Danny Collins, spoke of his ‘mixed feelings’ during the portion of this week’s local authority meeting dedicated to votes of condolences when a councillor suggested that Cork County Council would express its condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Cllr Collins interceded in the discussion when the death of the British monarch was mentioned to inform the meeting that an instruction had been issued by the Department of An Taoiseach directing local authorities to fly the National Flag at half mast on the day of her funeral in London next Monday,

"I have mixed feelings,” said Cllr Collins.

However, the motion to send a letter of condolences was agreed.