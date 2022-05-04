Cork mayor launches Múscraí tourism plan

A buffalo taking a refeshing sip of water during the launch of the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí Tourism Plan at Macroom Buffalo Farm in Cill na Martra on Tuesday.

Pictured at the launch of the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí Tourism Plan were Sharon Corcoran of Cork County Council, Cllr Gobnait Moynihan, Johnny Lynch of Macroom Buffalo Farm, Caroline Ní Nualláin, Manager of Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí and Aindrias Moynihan TD.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan enjoys a moment of levity with Neil Lucey, Gougane Barra Hotel proprietor and fear a' tí at this week's launch of the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí Tourism Plan at Macroom Buffalo Farm in Cill na Martra.

A SUBSTANTIAL funding package to support the recruitment of Gaeltacht Mhúscraí’s first dedicated Tourism Development Officer as well as a marketing budget was announced on Tuesday as County Cork Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, launched Gaeltacht Múscraí’s tourism development plan at the Macroom Buffalo Farm in Cill na Martra.

Údarás na Gaeltachta, Cork County Council and Fáilte Ireland have all signalled their support for the tourism development plan, drawn up by a ‘meitheal’ of local tourism stakeholders, hoteliers, restauranteurs and accommodation and service providers, coordinated by the local Gaeltacht co-operative, Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí.

Also backing the project are local public representatives, indicating the widespread support for the plan among key parties.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan described Gaeltacht Mhúscraí as a ‘culturally unique region and one of the few remaining Irish speaking areas in Ireland’.

“The economic, tourism and cultural objectives contained within the plan will increase awareness of the region and encourage visitors to plan their holidays to this incredible destination where traditional music, song, dance, literature, walking trails and much more can all be experienced.”

Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Annemarie Nic Gearailt said the agency was delighted to be part of the process to draft the plan.

“We will provide whatever assistance we can make available to ensure that the key actions of this plan are implemented.”

Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí manager Caroline Ní Nualláin said the Meitheal was delighted to announce that Údarás na Gaeltachta granted funding of EUR60,000 this week to support the recruitment of Gaeltacht Mhúscraí’s first ever dedicated Public Tourism Officer for a two year term, while Cork County Council has pledged a total marketing budget of €25,000 over the same period. Other funding has also been secured which will be aimed at further enhancing the online presence of Gaeltacht Mhúscraí.

“I’m delighted that the plan is now available and launched,” said Caroline. “It was a pleasant and positive process drawing up the plan with people who genuinely want to see the development of tourism locally.

“Our experience tells us that there’s always a risk if there are too many measures mentioned that they won’t be achieved but a proof of the effectiveness of our plan is that some of the measures mentioned in its pages have already been implemented.”

The Tourism Action Plan for Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí was funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development; Europe investing in rural area – LEADER 2014- 2020. This project is supported by the South Cork LAG and Údarás na Gaeltachta.