Cork man hailed as a hero after rescuing girl (3) from water

Hero Chris O’Donovan pictured on Wednesday next to the pond where he was involved in the rescue of three-year-old Crystal O’Driscoll on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Bill Browne

A Fermoy man has been hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a young child who had become trapped in a deep pond near her home.

Chris O'Donovan, who lives near the pond, was out for a walk with his dog on Tuesday March 9 when the dramatic rescue took place.

Crystal O'Driscoll, a three-year-old girl who lives with her family nearby, had become trapped when she followed a ball that she was playing with strayed into a deep section of the pond.

While she had gone out of her depth, she was able to perch herself on a rock to keep her head barely above water. Chris was almost at the exit to the area when he saw Crystal's brother running around frantically. He went to investigate and saw Crystal trapped.

Speaking to The Corkman, Chris detailed how the rescue unfolded.

"I live local to the area. I'm only around 500 yards from it. I was taking my dog for a walk, and I was approaching the exit near the ponds when I noticed a young boy that was hopping around the place on the other side of the pond.

Expand Close Crystal O’Driscoll ( right) pictured with her sister, Lisa Marie / Facebook

Whatsapp Crystal O’Driscoll ( right) pictured with her sister, Lisa Marie

"It's a big pond too, they are not little duck ponds, they are fairly big. I could see this young boy hopping around and so I went to take a look, and as I got closer, I could see this small blonde head of a young girl inside in the middle of the pond," Chris said.

"She was motionless. There was no hysterical crying or anything. I shouted out to her and I asked her if she could stand up but she shook her head so seeing that, I just jumped into the water without a second's thought, I went straight in.

"I got out to her as quickly as possible, and the water was up to my waist when I got to her. I have to say, she was very clever, she had managed to sit herself on a rock underneath the water to keep her head above the surface. Now, she couldn't go back or forward or sideways, so she knew that she was in trouble," Chris continued.

Upon reaching the girl, Chris said that he asked her to put her hands up in the air, and he then picked her up. Chris said that "she locked onto" him and wouldn't let go until they were back on dry land.

"She wrapped her legs around my chest and she held my hands so tight. She was just locked onto me. I had a fleece, and I wrapped it around her because she was just absolutely ice cold, the poor thing."

Chris quickly got Crystal home to her parents, where her father had been out looking for her and her brother, and they quickly got her to the doctors. Chris said that he checked in on them on Wednesday and that Crystal was doing well.

"We could have been waking up to different headlines in Fermoy today but, thankfully, it's a positive story in the end," Chris added.

Meanwhile, speaking on C103's Cork Today Show, Crystal's mum, Emma, said her children were playing ball together and the ball must have wandered.

"We're more than grateful that Chris was there and acted so quickly because the outcome could've been an awful lot worse.

"We'll never be able to thank him enough for it," she added.

Corkman