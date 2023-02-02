Cork killer rapist guilty of hitting man on head with hammer

A 38-year-old Mid-Corkman has been remanded in custody for sentence after he pleaded guilty to a vicious hammer attack which left another man needing emergency surgery on a serious head injury and the victim’s mother also needing hospital treatment.

Ian Horgan, a native of Ballincollig and formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, pleaded guilty to two assault charges relating to Hassan Baker and his mother, Mary O’Callaghan, when he was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Monday.

Horgan pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing serious harm to 29 year old Hassan Baker on March 26, 2022, at McCurtain Villas, Cork, contrary to Section 4 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan, who is in her 60s, by causing injury to her face and wrist, contrary to Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Prosecution barrister Donal O’Sullivan BL said that, in the light of Horgan’s guilty pleas to the two assault charges, the state would require some time for the preparation of Victim Impact Statements from Mr Baker and his mother. continued on page two