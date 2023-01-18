Cork is the prime location for well-heeled home buyers

A NEW survey has found that well-heeled buyers willing to pay big bucks for stately rural homes are flocking to Ireland – with County Cork the most sought-after location.

According to property advisor Savills Ireland 2022 was a ‘bumper year’ for sales of prime Irish country homes, with the value and volume of deals finalised up by 48% and 51% respectively on 2021.

Using Property Price Register data, Savills examined prime country home transactions, which are defined as transactions greater than €1 million and located outside of Dublin, the major regional cities, and north Wicklow.

They found that 130 sales were recorded across the year in deals worth almost €200 million - the highest levels since the register was introduced in 2012.

County Cork proved to be the most popular located for buyers accounting for 28% of all sales, with Kildare in second place on half of total transactions.

Kinsale proved to be the country’s most popular towns in the market segment, accounting for 9% of all transactions in 2022.

The figures showed that 90% of purchases were cash buyers, with Savills saying that the strength of the Dollar is one key reason behind significant interest from buyers in the US resulting in an 87% increase traffic from America to their Ireland website.

Comparing last year with 2021, Savills found that while total transition values had increased from €134 million to €198 million, the average deal value remained static at around €1.5 million.

The overall increase was driven by a significant spike in sales during 2022 – rising from a figure of 86 in 2021.

Savills found the comparison with pre-Covid figures was even more pronounced, with 46 deals in 2018 and 49 in 2019 – worth €65 million and €99 million respectively.

The company’s head of county agency, James Butler, said that prime country homes continue to be in strong demand as remote or flexible working is now a viable working pattern for many people.

“Changes to where and how people work have made country living more viable for these more established workers who may not be required to be in the office all the time,” said Mr Butler.

“This helps explain the extraordinary boost in sales volumes witnessed in 2022 and is likely to be a feature of the prime country homes market this year and beyond,” he added.

Mr Butler said that international buyers remain a key demographic in the prime country home market, in particularly among those with strong links to Ireland.

“They tend to be Irish nationals who now live abroad and want properties close to where they grew up, or international buyers brought up abroad who want a connection to family roots,” said Mr Butler.

“For US-based buyers in particular, the strength of the dollar has driven demand – and with that, we’ve witnessed an 87% increase in US visitors to the Savills.ie website over the past six-months,” he added.