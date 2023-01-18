Cork

Cork is the prime location for well-heeled home buyers

Cork accounted for more than a quarter of country homes worth more than €1 million sold during 2022

Close

Kinsale accounted for 9% of all prime country homes worth more than €1 million homes sold outside of Dublin, the major regional cites and north Wicklow in 2022.

corkman

Bill Browne

A NEW survey has found that well-heeled buyers willing to pay big bucks for stately rural homes are flocking to Ireland – with County Cork the most sought-after location.

According to property advisor Savills Ireland 2022 was a ‘bumper year’ for sales of prime Irish country homes, with the value and volume of deals finalised up by 48% and 51% respectively on 2021.

