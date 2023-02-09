If you’re a young person, between the ages of 18-34, growing up in Cork and hoping to work, live and start a family here in the future, a fresh analysis of publicly available data suggests that you need to put your very moderate aspirations on an extremely long finger.

The data and analysis seen by The Corkman which is compiled from CSO figures including initial findings from the 2022 Census also reveals that Cork County Council has more than 7,500 long term(since before 2016) or very long term (before 2011) vacant properties which could be made habitable,

It comes from a confidential private report looking into town regeneration at scale for young people.

While the total value of these vacant properties, using average market values from Daft.ie, is around €2.2 billion euros, the amount of uncollected vacant property tax, at 7% of the total value, is approximately €150m annually.

It’s not difficult to see that €150m of extra revenue for the coffers of the cash-starved Council could fill alot of potholes on local roads as well as meeting the costs of other ventures.

With ongoing economic growth predicted for the Irish economy and a parallel growth in employment opportunities the one major obstacle blocking this bright future for Ireland’s young people is the lack of housing and the prospect that the situation is going to get much worse before - and if - it gets better.

While the County Development Plan provides for the building of approximately 3,000 extra homes in Cork between now and 2028, this is not even keeping up with the projected population growth in the county between then and now.

At present the backlog in Cork to meet the current housing need, measured against the EU average of 50 homes per 100 people, is approximately 48,000 homes. By 2030, if the current supply rate is maintained, the backlog will be 103,000 homes.

The housing strategy contained within the County Development Plan 2022-8 takes no account of the 79,000+ young people, most of them with jobs, who are living at home with their parents because they have no way of getting their own home in County Cork. Also not included in the reckoning of the Council is the steady but significant number of new arrivals in Ireland, many of them with jobs and earning an income but with little prospect of getting a home.

While international standards suggest that the ideal number of houses per 100 people is 50, it’s just 41 in Cork at present and this is down on the 2016 figure of 42. By 2030, the number of homes per 100 people will be 36. At the beginning of the milennium, little more than 20 years ago, it was 46.

According to the report seenby The Corkman, the housing crisis is destined to get much worse though it will profit developers and to a lesser extent, local authorities as they will reap the benefits of ever increasing house prices and, for the councils, an ongoing flow of income from development levies. While this is a short term gain, it ignores the councils’ higher duty to provide housing and opportunities for the young..

It contends that activating the 7,000+ long term and very long vacant sites and properties would shave two years off the 18 years waiting period that he believes they’re facing before they have their own homes if current supply rates remain as they are.

It further says that Ireland has huge amounts of cash and this should be used to fund regeneration in the towns and villages around the country.

While the number of jobs has increased by 12% since 2016, a fact attirbuted o the massive growth of the Irish economy, the number of housing builds has only inreased as a fraction of that and that, it seems to the report authors, is the official policy.

The report also contends is that long term and very long term vacant properties now were once valued at a fraction, approximately 20% in 2010/11, of their current value and that the failure to collect the vacant site levy in the intervening years has allowed the owners to accumulate some €800m or more in asset wealth without paying any tax on it.

The reluctance to collect vacant site levies and the failure to activate vacant housing, as opposed to the drive to develop new estates, is attributed to the fact that councils do not get a levy from reactivating vacant sites.

Another factor is that banks are reluctant to lend money to people to buy and renovate vacant sites as the estimated borrowing for those is approximately €150,000 while a mortgage to buy a new home ranges from €300-350,000.

While there was an announcementt this week increasing the income threshold for state backed mortgages which are to be provided for by local authorities, it is instructive to look at how many such mortgages were provided to date by Cork County Council.

Following the announcement of the scheme in January 2022 as part of the Government’s Housing for All Plan, only two state backed mortgages wereprovided by the Council,

According to a statement by the Department of Housing released on Tuesday to announce increased thresholds for incomes qualifying for the state backed loan, more than 3,500 got on to the housing ladder by availing of such a loan across the country during 2022.

According to CSO figures, however, the real number was 142 mortgages were provided by local authorities across the country with a number of authorities such as Kerry, Cork City ., Leitrim, Offaly, Sligo, South Dublin and Wicklow providing none at all.

With a view to increasing the take up of the scheme, Minister Darragh O’Brien has announced new guidelines, which was the reason for his announcement on Tuesday. From March 1, house price limits for homes in Cork that are eligible for the Local Authority Home Loan will increase by €20,000 from €320,000 to €330,000. Income limits for joint applicants will increase to €85,000 and the income limit for a single applicant in Cork will increase to €70,000.

The Local Authority Home Loan supports creditworthy borrowers who are unable to get finance from commercial banks to buy a home. It can be used for new, second hand or self-build homes. It means those on more moderate incomes are helped by the State to achieve homeownership, which is a stated key aim for the current Government.

In future articles about this report, more accessible and attractive options for young people wishing to get on the property ladder will be outlined. These options are available in many countries across the world but are not considered in Ireland.