Cork householders urged to avail of free e-waste recycling initiative at collection points in Mallow and Buttevant

WEEE electrical waste collection points will be set up in Mallow and Buttevant on Thursday.

THE amount of electrical waste generated by Irish households has risen dramatically over the past five years – with statistics showing a major increase in the purchase of goods during the pandemic.

That’s according to WEEE Ireland, the not-for-profit organisation established to help comply with EU waste obligations, which will hold a series of collection points across Cork during April allowing people to dispose of their unwanted items free of charge.

The first of these will take place on Thursday at the Mallow Sports Complex car-park from 9am-1pm and at Buttevant GAA grounds from 3pm-7pm.

Further collection points will be established, in conjunction with Cork County Council during the month at locations in Newmarket, Coachford., Drimoleague and Bantry.

All household appliances with a plug or a battery will be accepted for disposal, including old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls and even watches.

WEEE Ireland CEO Leo Donovan said each item collected will help Ireland meet its recycling targets, which have increased since the first lockdown in 2020.

“In Cork, and across Ireland, we are buying more electrical goods that ever, with the annual tonnage rising from 15kg per head in 2016 to 21kg last year,” said Mr Donovan.

He said shopping statistics during the pandemic revealed a surge in spending on new electrical devices such as mobile phones, computers, small kitchen appliances and white goods.

Mr Donovan said Cork has been consistently ahead of the curve when it comes to recycling electrical goods, pointing out that “a surge in spring cleaning” in 2020 saw 6,037 tonnes of electrical waste collected across the county.

Last year 11.1kg of was recycled in Cork – exceeding both the 2019 collection rate of 10.3kg, and the 2020 national average of 10.9kg per person.

However, Mr Donovan pointed out Cork’s e-waste target for 2022 has increased to 14kg, reflecting the increase in goods consumption during the pandemic.

“With old items still lying around many households, we want to offer people the opportunity to recycle them for free,” he added.

“In 2020, the equivalent of 225,182 tonnes of CO2 emissions were avoided by recycling e-waste through the WEEE Ireland Scheme as opposed to land-filling. That is the equivalent of the annual carbon consumption of 4,504 hectares of trees” he added.