Cork house prices continue to rise over first half of the year

The selling price of a two-bed apartment in Cork County rose by 9.15%, a three-bed -semi by 6.21% and a four-bed semi by 5.21% between January and the end of June.

WHILE the price of property in Cork has continued to increase over the first half of the year, the chief executive of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) has said there has been signs of a slow down over the past two months.

Commenting following the release of the latest IPAV Residential Property Price Barometer Pat Davitt said he expected the level of property price increase was “likely to slow further” as the year progresses.

As opposed housing reports undertaken by other organisations, the IPAV barometer records the actual selling prices recorded by auctioneers for three & four-bed semi detached homes and two-bed apartments, as opposed to asking prices

Figures contained within the latest report showed that across the country prices rose overall by 6.36% between January and the end of June when compared to the previous six-month period.

The price of a two-bed apartment in Cork County at the end of June was well above the national average standing at €151,143, an increase of 9.15% on the December 2021 price of €142,143.

The price of houses was more in line with the national average, with a three-bed semi costing €276,143 compared to €260,000 last December representing a 6.21% increase and a four-bed semi cost €308,858 compared to €293,572, an increase of 5.21%.

In Cork City the price of a two-bed apartment at the end of June was €262,500 compared to €238,750 in December, up by 9.95%.

The increases in house prices in the city were more modest with a three-bed semi costing €327,500 compared to €312,500 an increase of 4.8%, with a four-bed semi costing €415,000 representing a 4.73% increase.

The counties with the highest percentage price rises for apartments were Clare (10.56%) and Cavan (10.56%)

In the 3-bedroom category among the highest increases were Galway City (12.9%), Clare (11.52%), Carlow (10.98%) and Waterford (10.77%).

In the four-bedroom category the top increases took place in Roscommon (10.42%), Wicklow (10.28%), Clare (9.81%) and Limerick (9.79%).

Mr Davit said there had been a “notable level” of change across May and June, which brought the overall national increase down from the 10% figure for the first four months of the year.

“In the latter two-months the practise of increasing reserves, where the price expectations of neighbourhood sellers tend to escalate when a property achieves a particular, had almost disappeared,” said Mr Davitt.

He said in the period ahead the level of price increases is likely to slow further and that increasing interest rates were “bound to dampen sentiment, , especially with the hike of 1.25% already and further to come.”

“In the next six months we would expect prices to taper to about the 2% mark with some of the more expensive areas experiencing no increases at all,” said Mr Davitt.