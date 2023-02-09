Cork host of Irish NFL podcast gets Superbowl golden ticket

Colum Cronin from Fermoy is covering the Superbowl for his podcast, the Irish NFL Show.

A lifelong fan of the American gridiron from Fermoy is on his way to the Superbowl which takes place in Glendale Arizona on Sunday after he received accreditation to cover the match for the podcast he hosts, the Irish NFL Show.

Colum Cronin has been out in Arizona for the past number of days as the build up to Sunday’s clash continues, meeting players from both teams as well as coaches and other pundits.

The final pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs but the Superbowl is about more than football as many fans will be anticipating the half time show which this year stars Rihanna. Other stars to feature will be reveled closer to the time.

In the meantime Colum has been posting from Arizona, giving a flavour of the atmosphere and conveying his own excitement about the unfolding events.

He was one of the earliest pundits to predict that the Eagles would make the Superbowl Final.

"Since the Broncos last won a Superbowl, the Eagles have won a Superbowl, fired a head coach, changed quarterback and hired a new heprad coach and are back in the Superbowl,” he said in a recent edition of the NFL Show.

When contacted by The Corkman in his hotel room in Glendale, he was more measured.

"For me it’s the best team in the league (Eagles) vs the best quarterback (Mahomes).

"Mahomes with Andy Reid’s genius on the sideline could certainly win it for the Chiefs but the Eagles have so few weakness, they can attack you in different ways and they have incredible depth on the defensive live.

"I think the Eagles will win but Mahomes could make me look silly.”

He’s been a fan of the game since the late 1980s.

"I was only seven or eight but the highlights with Myles Dungan on RTE Two and I was transfixed by a team playing in neon orange who had a number 7 at quarterback who scrambled, and could launch a ball for what seemed like miles.

"There weren’t too many other fans of the sport in Fermoy at that time.”

Talking about scrambles, gaining accreditation to cover the match as media was a quest in itself as, otherwise, the rarer than gold dust tickets cost $5000 at least. The podcast has been on the go for the past three years and they’ve covered many games which have been played in London and Europe and they have, through a partnership with Cassidy Travel, gone to the US as well for other games.

When he opened the email telling him his application was successful, he let out a roar which was heard by his colleagues all over Dublin City University where he works as a Development Officer.

After landing in Arizona, he’s been getting the feel of the atmosphere and visiting the fanzone. He’s already getting orders for merchandise from his social media followers. Sports-writer and commentator Joanne O’Riordan who hails from Millstreet has already put in an order for anything in her size that looks cool featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers!

In the meantime, you have two days to get ready for Sunday’s television extravaganza. Popcorn and hotdogs, check. Beer or soda, check. Alarm clock (to wake you up for work at 7am!) check. You can get an even better handle on Sunday’s game if you catch Colum’s podcast on Spotify or other platforms. The podcast he co-founded with Brian O’Leary and Mark Cockerill is The Irish NFL Show and is the leading American Football podcast from Ireland.