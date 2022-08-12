Cork hospitals third in country for patients on trolleys

There are 43 patients awaiting beds in Cork hospitals as the weekend approaches.

Figures issued by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation on Friday have indicated that there are 43 patients on trolleys in Cork hospitals, more than 10% of the 375 patients on trolleys across the country.

The figures which are released weekly by the INMO, revealed that the patients awaiting a hospital beds are in the emergency departments of Cork University Hospital and the Mercy University Hospital as the weekend approaches.

There are 31 patients on trolleys in the Mercy Hospital Emergency Depart while there are 12 awaiting a hospital bed in the Mercy Hospital ED.

The highest number of patients awaiting a hospital bed were in University Hospital Limerick with 32 on trolleys in the Emergency Department and a further 23 patients on trolleys in other wards while there are 42 on trolleys in the Emergency Department in University Hospital Galway and one other patient on a trolley in another ward.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, Colm Porter told The Corkman that the large numbers of patients waiting for a bed was unaccceptable ‘at any time of year’ and said there had been no let-up in overcrowing even in the Summer months.

“It’s exhausting for nurses and midwives working at this pace all year round, and with COVID still in the mix, the level of hospital overcrowding nationally is a huge cause for concern.

“Unless serious action is taken this situation will only worsen as the year goes on.

"If the HSE is serious about retaining those who already work in the Irish health service, staff and patient safety has to be a top priority."