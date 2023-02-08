Cork hospitals are among the worst performers for patient waiting lists

Consultants are concerned a combination of the unprecedented spike in hospital overcrowding, longstanding deficits in hospital capacity and the record vacant consultant posts could see the number of people on hospital waiting lists in Cork reach ‘new record highs in the months ahead’.

THE Irish Hospitals Consultants Association (IHCA) has said Cork’s six hospitals are among the “worst performers” in the country in terms of waiting lists for medical care and surgical procedures.

The ICHA has said the combination of consultant shortages and capacity deficits has seen a significant increase in waiting lists at the Cork University Hospital, Cork University Maternity Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital and Mallow General Hospital.

New analysis from the association has revealed that Cork hospitals saw their combined waiting lists increase rather decrease over the course of 2022. It found that collectively, the six hospitals were 17,400 outpatient appointments and procedures away rom meeting the 18% reduction target for the end of the year.

These increases are in sharp contrast to a 5% reduction in waiting lists across the HSE’s South/Southwest Hospital Group (SSWGH) region and a 4% national reduction.

The IHCA said there are currently 84,400 people across County Cork waiting for an outpatient appointment or inpatient/day case procedure.

Broken down further, the figures showed that as 2022 drew to a close there were 2,300 people on the three main waiting list for acute hospital care – representing a 3% increase over the course of the year.

The IHCA said there were just 19 additional inpatient and day-case beds open across the six Cork hospitals and that one in five permanent Consultant posts unfilled.

Consultants have raised their concerns that the combination of the unprecedented spike in hospital overcrowding, the long-standing deficits in hospital capacity and the record vacant consultant posts in the region could see the number of people on hospital waiting lists in the region reach ‘new record highs in the months ahead’.

IHCA president, Professor Robert Landers, said the severe shortage of hospital consultants in Cork and the southern region was the main contributor to the “unacceptable delays in providing care to patients.”

“We have a chronic recruitment and retention crisis with one in five permanent hospital consultant posts not filled as needed across Cork hospitals - that’s 73 consultant posts either vacant or filled on a temporary or agency basis,” said Professor Landers.

“This has led to a situation where we have more than 84,400 people awaiting an outpatient appointment or inpatient/day case procedure in Cork hospitals and 140,000 in total across the South/ South-West. This is 40,000 more than the number waiting for care across the region eight years ago,” he added.

Professor Landers went on to point out that the average increase of just 19 in-patient and day-case beds over the past three years equated to less than 3% of the total number of additional hospital beds opened nationally since the start of the pandemic.

“This is a shocking indictment of the lack of urgency on the part of the Health Service management to address the clear bed capacity deficits in the region, which would relieve some of the chronic hospital overcrowding recently witnessed,” said professor Landers.

“However, reducing the number of people on waiting list to be treated or seen by a consultant in a Cork hospital will only be possible by filling the permanent hospital posts that are currently unfilled and appointing significant additional consultants,” he added.