Cork homes with €70,000 guide prices up for grabs in online property auctions

The spacious living area in the Doneraile Apartment.

A two-bedroom apartment in this Doneraile block has a guide price of €75,000.

One of the bedrooms in the Canon Sheehan Place house.

This mid-terrrace, three-bedroom house at Canon Sheehan Place in Mallow has a guide price of €95,000.

Red Robin Cottage at Coalpits, Cullen has a guide price of €75,000.

One of the rooms in Shanakeil Cottage.

Shanakiel Cottage near Macroom is up for grabs with a guide price of €125,000.

Clearly in need of some tender loving care, this two-story house at Taur, Newmarket has a guide price of €85,000.

One of the rooms at the Ballyviniter house leading into a conservatory.

This vacant, three-bedroom house at Ballyviniter, Mallow has a guide price of €165,000.

The kitchen area of the house at Knockyrourke, Donoughmore.

Listed as requiring ‘extensive refurbishment’ this two-bedroom property at Knockyrourke, Donoughmore has a guide price of €70,000.

First-time buyers seeking to get onto the property ladder and investors may be interested in a number of attractively priced lots set to under the virtual hammer during the upcoming Bid X1 online property auctions.

Properties in Donoughmore, Cullen and Mallow will be up for grabs during the September 16 auction, with guide prices starting as low as €70,000.

One lot likely to attract interest is a vacant, detached two-bed bungalow extending to approximately 58sq metres at Knockyrourke, Donoughmore, with a guide price of €70,000.

Set on a half-acre of land with spacious front and rear gardens, the house is described as requiring “extensive refurbishment’ and could prove to be an ideal starter home for people seeking to stamp their own mark on the property.

Expand Close

This vacant, three-bedroom house at Ballyviniter, Mallow has a guide price of €165,000.

A vacant, detached three-bed dormer bungalow extending to approximately 140sq metres set on a 0.59-acre site at Ballyviniter, Mallow, roughly 6km for the town centre, will be up for grabs with a guide price of €165,000.

An attractively priced investment opportunity, Red Robin Cottage, Coalpits, Cullen, will also go under the hammer on September 16, with a guide price of €75,000.

Set on 0.59-acre site, the detached three-bed dormer bungalow with rear and front gardens, is subject to a current annual rent of €11,400, returning a gross 15.3% yield.

Expand Close

Red Robin Cottage at Coalpits, Cullen has a guide price of €75,000.

A further four properties will go under the virtual hammer at a Bid X1 online auction on September 29.

Expand Close

Clearly in need of some tender loving care, this two-story house at Taur, Newmarket has a guide price of €85,000.

One of these, a vacant detached two-story house at Taur, Newmarket in need of some tender loving care could prove to be an ideal buy for someone looking for their first home.

Described as being a “refurbishment opportunity”, the 113sq metre property on a 0.7-acre site has a guide price of €85,000.

Expand Close

A two-bedroom apartment in this Doneraile block has a guide price of €75,000.

A trio of investment opportunities will also open up at the September 29 auction, one being a two-bed, 67sq metre apartment at Riverview, The Bridge, Doneraile with a guide price of €75,000.

It is subject to a tenancy with a current annual rent of €6,600, returning a gross 8.8% yield.

Expand Close

This mid-terrrace, three-bedroom house at Canon Sheehan Place in Mallow has a guide price of €95,000.

A mid-terrace, 73 sq-metre three-bed house at Canon Sheehan Place in Mallow has a guide price of €95,000 and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €5,700 per annum. A note on the Bid X1 site said that according to current market rental comparisons “it appears the property is under rented.”

Finally, a detached three-bedroom cottage at Shanakill, Macroom, located roughly 5km from Macroom town, will be up for grabs with a guide price of €125,000.

Set on a 0.24-acres site, the property is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €5,400 per annum. As with the previous property, the Bid X1 site said that it was “under rented”.

Expand Close

Shanakiel Cottage near Macroom is up for grabs with a guide price of €125,000.

Registration for the auctions will open on September 2 and 15 respectively and will require a bidding deposit of €4,500, which will be fully refundable should a bid prove unsuccessful.

For more information about the auctions and the properties up for grabs visit www.bidx1.com.