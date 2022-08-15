Cork hit with fresh orange weather warning for thunderstorms

Cork and a number of other counties have been hit with a severe weather warning for thunderastorms.

Cork and the rest of Munster’s counties along with several counties in south Leinster have been hit with a fresh and severe warning for thunderstorms throughout Monday.

The Orange level alert will last from 9 am on Monday to 10pm the same evening.

The affected counties include all six Munster counties as well as Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kikenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford and Wicklow.

The Orange level warning was already issued for Ireland and was expected to last from 3pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday but that alert has now been extended for the named counties.

Due to the sporadic nature of development, not all areas will be affected. Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places. There may be flooding due to heavy downpours.

