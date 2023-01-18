Cork historic chalice could be made available on loan, British museum says

THE Mount Keeffe Chalice could be made available on loan to an Irish museum should it be requested, a spokesperson for the Victoria and Albert Museum told The Corkman on Wednesday.
The response from the museum, which is located on Cromwell Road in Kensington in London, follows an enquiry from this newspaper.
The enquiry was prompted by an Australian Broadcast Corporation podcast entitled ‘Stuff the British Stole’.
“Our archives don’t include any information that suggests concerns that the Mount Keefe Chalice might once have been stolen, or that links it with a potential British military raid in County Cork,” a Victoria and Albert Museum spokeseperson said.
“We would welcome the opportunity to explore any new information that comes to light about V&A collections.
“The Chalice is available for loan to museums in Ireland, which could support further study.”