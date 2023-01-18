Cork historic chalice could be made available on loan, British museum says

The Chalice Tree under which the martyred priests were bayonted to death and later buried, according to folklore.

The Mount Keeffe Chalice was sold for £400 to the Victoria and Albert Museum in 1929 and is still held in the London institution.

THE Mount Keeffe Chalice could be made available on loan to an Irish museum should it be requested, a spokesperson for the Victoria and Albert Museum told The Corkman on Wednesday.

The response from the museum, which is located on Cromwell Road in Kensington in London, follows an enquiry from this newspaper.