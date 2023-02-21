Cork healthcare providers get €9m from Inflation Fund to help offset spiralling energy costs

Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan said the impact of high energy costs has been a “major challenge” for community based and voluntary social care providers.

FUNDING of more than €9 million has been allocated to voluntary community health and social care providers across Cork in order to help cover spiralling energy costs.

The money from the Government’s Inflation Fund is part of an €81 million package that will see more than 1,450 organisations across the country receive ‘once-off’ payments to help offset the costs of energy bills.

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan said the Department of Health had been working with the HSE to “finalise the scope and basis for distributing this funding amongst relevant provider organisations.”

“I am delighted to welcome this funding for Cork, which will go a long way towards recognising the increased costs incurred by community-based and voluntary health and social care providers across the region,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“These organisations play a vital role in providing frontline services to some of the most vulnerable members of our society, and it is important that they are supported during these challenging times,” he added.

Deputy Moynihan said he had been at pains to highlight what he described as the “unsustainable energy costs” for disability service providers such as the St Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville.

“The provide essential services and supports to both children and adults with special needs. I am particularly pleased to receive confirmation that the Foundation has been allocated €891,596 under this fund,” said Deputy Moynihan.

Other Cork organisations allocated money through Inflation Fund Cork Simon, Mallow Social Services Council, Macroom Senior Citizens, the Charleville Care Project and Ballyhoura Rural Services.

“The impact of high inflation on costs related to energy prices has been a major challenge for community-based and voluntary health and social care providers across the region,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“This additional funding will help to ease some of the financial pressures faced by these organisations and enable them to continue delivering essential services to those who need them most,” he added.

Deputy Moynihan conformed that recipient organisations will shortly receive confirmation from the HSE of the amount they will receive and the terms of the fund.

“I’d like to thank Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and his colleagues for their support and commitment to the health and well-being of our communities. This funding will go a long way towards supporting the invaluable work of community-based and voluntary health and social care providers across the county,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“I am committed to continuing to work with my colleagues in Government to ensure that our communities have access to the resources and support they need to thrive, particularly during these challenging times,” he added.