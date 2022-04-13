Cork groups come out tops in All Ireland trad music band competition

The head of RTÉ RnaG, Gearóid Mac Donncha, presents their prize to second placed Draíocht from Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig. Pic: Seán Ó Mainnín

Lasrach took first prize in Gael Linn's 'Siansa; competition following the recent final held in the NCH in Dublin Pic: Seán Ó Mainnín

TWO Cork groups took the first two places in the annual Gael Linn ‘Siansa’ competition which aims to find the best young traditional music bands in the country.

The final was held in the National Concert Hall in Dublin on Sunday and featured eight groups from throughout the country who had won their way through in regional heats having first had to submit recordings of their music last November.

The winning group, Lasrach, which draws its members from Newcestown and Ballinspittle in west Cork, while Draíocht, which is comprised of students at Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig, won the second prize in the prestigious competition.

The first prize of a trophy and €1,250 was presented to Aoife Ní Dhochartaigh, Meadhbh Ní Chathasaigh, Éabha Ní Mhurchú, Adele Ní Mhurchú, Mark Ó Murchú, Éabha Nic Dhomhnaill, Eimear Ní Chéilleachair and Cillian Ó Cathasaigh.

Thanking RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta and the Irish Music Magazine for its support, Gael Linn CEO Antaine Ó Coileáin, said Siansa was being run for 20 years and underlined the organisation’s longstanding commitment to traditional music.