Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Close

Cork GP practice gets extra time for move following community campaign

Expand

Close

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

The mid Cork medical practice which had been told to vacate the premises in Coachford within six months by the property owners has now been given extra time to complete the move.

According to a statement issued this week by Macroom Credit Union, its Board of Directors is now able to offer an extended notice period to the doctors operating Coachford Family Practice. 

Privacy