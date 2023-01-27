Cork GP practice gets extra time for move following community campaign

The mid Cork medical practice which had been told to vacate the premises in Coachford within six months by the property owners has now been given extra time to complete the move.

According to a statement issued this week by Macroom Credit Union, its Board of Directors is now able to offer an extended notice period to the doctors operating Coachford Family Practice.

The practice operated by Dr. Sarah Kingston and her colleague Dr. Sadhbh Ní Lionáird has been in the building owned by Macroom Credit Union in Coachford village for more than 15 years. The doctors had been told last week that they would have to find new premises within six months as the Credit Union had discovered that, according to legislation, it couldn’t operate the building which it owned for any other purpose than its own business.

The news that the practice would have to move had prompted to a campaign from the community, motivated by concern they would lose their GP clinic.

Following a meeting of the Board of Directors of Macroom Credit Union, a statement was posted on its social media platform to inform people that it had agreed to allow the doctors extra time beyond the six months to complete its move.

"Having clarified the matter further, the Board of Directors of Macroom Credit Union Ltd are now in a position to offer a longer notice period to Dr Kingston regarding the termination of the lease agreement in respect of the Coachford Credit Union office,” the statement said. “This will allow Dr Kingston more time to find a suitable alternative premises for her GP practice and will help to maintain the provision of a GP service in Coachford and the surrounding community.

"The Board of Macroom Credit Union Ltd have made this decision for operational reasons as they plan for the continuation and expansion of credit union services for its members in Coachford.

“Macroom Credit Union Ltd have been in communication with Dr Kingston regarding the longer notice period and will continue to work with her in resolving this matter to everyone’s satisfaction.”