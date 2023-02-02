Cork get ready - ‘Forever Young Turk’ Rod Stewart to play Live at the Marquee gig this summer

After playing a sell-out Live at the Marquee gig in 2009, Rod Stewart further endeared himself to Cork fans with a moving tribute to the late soccer player Liam Miller when he returned to Leeside in 2019 for a gig in front of 35,000 people at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

BACK in 2009 Rod Stewart put on a Live at the Marquee show in Cork that will live long in the memories of those who were lucky enough to have been there.

A decade later the ‘reigning king of blue-eyed soul’ returned to Leeside, playing a sell-out concert in front of 35,000 adoring fans at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

At the tender age of 78 the multi award-winning crooner, who has sold out gigs at venues largeand small across the world, will jet into Cork once again this summer when he returns to the Live at the Marquee stage on Tuesday, June 20.

Unveiling Rod Stewart at the latest addition to the Marquee 2023 line-up promoter Peter Aiken, who knows a thing or two about the music industry, described the multi-platinum selling artist as “probably the greatest white soul singer of all time”.

“We are really excited to be bringing a global superstar like Rod, who wewould classify as an A+ star, back to Cork” said Mr Aiken.

“The date became available and it worked out perfectly for him. It will be a two-hour long show packed with all of the hits. Rod knows what his fans come to see - and he is going to give them what they want,” he added.

Mr Aiken said that Stewart was only too happy to comeback to the Marquee, particularly given how much the ‘Maggie May’ singer revelled in the very unique atmosphere of the Cork venue 14-years ago.

“He remembered playing the Marquee before and wanted to come back again. I clearly recall being at the side of the stage when he finished his gig in 2009 and he said to me ‘its nights like this that were the reason I got into this business in the first place’. That’s how much it meant to him,” said Mr Aiken.

“That night was really special. Rod’s brother and sister were there, as was the then Celtic manager Gordon Strachan. As people will know Rod loves soccer and is passionate about Celtic. Everything just seemed to line up and he was in brilliant form,” he added.

Mr Aiken said that, somewhat ironically Stewart ‘did not sing a whole lot” during the gig.

“The crowd literally took over as he rolled out one hit after another. It would blow you away. I’m pretty sure that anyone who was at that gig will want to come back again. That was the kind of night it was”.

Asked what he thought made Rod Stewart such a special attraction for music fans, Mr Aiken said the singer had never lost his love of playing in front of an live crowd.

“You can see he still loves it. He loves his audience and loves just going out and performing,” said Mr Aiken.

He said that it is this love for performing live, combined with a musical pedigree that very few other artists could ever hope to emulate and the fact that he is “such a good guy” that makes Rod Stewart such a popular draw.

“You have to remember that Rod did it as lead singer with the Faces and then went out and did it on his own. Very few artists have done that. He was the first solo artist to have a number one album in America and the UK at the same time, that was when the charts really matter,d” said Mr Aiken.

“He has an amazing catalogue of classic hits, including albums of musical genres ranging from country to rock and roll and on top of that he is a masterful interpreter of other peoples songs. Tom Waits’ ‘Downtown Train and Van Morrison’s ‘Have I Told You Lately That I love You’ are just two examples of that,” he added.

Despite all of this, there are some who perhaps do not get the attraction of Rod Stewart, something that clearly left Mr Aiken somewhat baffled.

“Maybe because of his appearance people just don’t realise just what a great singer his is. But he is a true A-list superstar, probably the greatest white soul singer of all time and such a good guy,” he said.

“When you see someone of his stature backstage you just thing to yourself ‘jeez that’s Rod Stewart’. Its that bit of stardust that he brings with him that makes Rod Stewart so very special.”

Tickets for Rod Stewart Live at the Marquee on Tuesday, June 20 go on sale next Thursday (February 9) at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie.