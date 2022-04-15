Cork gearing up for some Midsummer Festival frolics

WHILE it might not quite be summer just yet, organisers of the annual Cork Midsummer Festival have given a teaser of what the public can expect from this year’s edition of the popular arts and entertainment extravaganza.

Festival organisers have pulled out all the stops to put together an eclectic mix of events for the festival, which will once again put public participation and engagement at the heart of its programme.

One of the undoubted highlights of the 2022 Cork Midsummer Festival will be a concert by critically acclaimed US singer/songwriter Sharon Van Etten at the Cork Opera House on Thursday, June 23.

The gig is part of Van Etten’s multi-date ‘Darkness Fades’ tour US & European tour marking the release of her latest album ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’ .

A singer of distinct, controlled passion, Van Etten released two albums in 2009 & 2010 on her own. However, it was her third album ‘Tramp’, released under the lauded indie label Jagjaguwar, that brought her wider acclaim.

In 2014 Van Etten began to broaden her aural palette with her fourth album ‘Are We There’, an evolution that reached full flower on ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’, the 2019 album that brought her to her widest audience yet.

Following a well-received 2021 duet with Angel Olsen, she returned to solo work with the 2022 single ‘Porta’.

Another highlight of the festival will be ‘Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster’, which will run for two nights at the Everyman Palace Theatre on June 17 & 18.

Six performers with six microphones take apart Mary Shelley’s original monstrous tale of power and persecution, re-imagining a world of modern monsters – from our over-stimulated digital age to the pressures to conform - while taking musical inspiration from Pachelbel to The Prodigy.

Part electrifying gig, part thrilling theatre, the powerful and poetic show pushes the energy of the human voice to its expressive, musical and rhythmic limits.

As part of the festival the Everyman Place in collaboration with London’s Battersea Arts Centre will host a free ‘Beatbox Academy’ from June 14-16.

Aimed at 10-21 years old’s and featuring workshops led by hip-hop artist Conrad Murray, the academy will teach participants the skills of beat-boxing, improve their vocal techniques and make their own music while jamming with other musicians.

They will also get the opportunity to perform their new music at the Everyman prior to the performances of ‘Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster’.

For tickets to the performances and details of how to sign up for the ‘Beatbox Academy’ visit www.corkmidsummer.com.

The full 2022 festival programme will be unveiled on Tuesday, May 3.